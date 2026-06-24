Devon Gilfillian Goes Rock With 'Black Dog Rabbit GHole'

(MPG) Devon Gilfillian shows off his rock & roll side on "Black Dog Rabbit Hole," a standout from his new album Time Will Tell (out this Friday, June 26th via Concord Records).
Wailing guitars and thunderous drums carry the song, as Gilfillian howls about surrendering to your wants and desires. The song also gives Gilfillian an opportunity to show off his guitar wizardry, with a stunning solo tying the song together.
"I love loud, aggressive guitars, I always have, and this song scratches that itch real good," says Gilfillian. "This is my no f***s given rocker about giving in to all your vices. Of course that'll lead to a cycle of depression, hence the 'black dog rabbit hole' part, but hopefully, we always pull ourselves out."
Time Will Tell is the album Gilfillian has been working towards his entire life. Born and raised in Philadelphia, one of America's great soul music hubs, Gilfillian has since spent over a dozen years in Nashville. Recorded at the legendary RCA Studio A, Time Will Tell finds Gilfillian crafting a hybrid of the Philly soul he was raised on and the Nashville sounds he's absorbed since moving there in 2013. The result is a magnetic take on country-soul, Gilfillian's very own Nashville sound. But first, he had to wind his way through familial mortality, the heartache of a lost relationship, and ultimately take control of his musical destiny.
Gilfillian will tour extensively in support of Time Will Tell, with a headline run that includes shows in NYC, L.A., DC, Denver and Austin. Gilfillian plays Rolling Stone Stateside Fest on July 4th, the Minnesota Yacht Club festival on July 18th and XPONENTIAL Music Fest in Philadelphia on September 18th.
Devon Gilfillian 2026 Tour Dates
Jun 24 - Haddon Heights, NJ - Sundown Music Series
Jul 4 - Kingston, NY - Rolling Stone Stateside Fest
Jul 18 - St Paul, MN - Minnesota Yacht Club
Jul 21 - Appleton, WI - Appleton Beer Works
Jul 23 - Ann Arbor, MI - Sonic Lunch
Jul 24 - Chicago, IL - Wicker Park
Aug 5 - Portsmouth, NH - Prescott Park Arts Festival
Aug 7 - Westport, CT - Levitt Pavillion
Aug 8 - Stowe, VT - Strawberry Jam Music Festival
Aug 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - WYEP Neighborhood Concert Series
Sep 14 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
Sep 15 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
Sep 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Sultan Room
Sep 18 - Camden, NJ - XPONENTIAL Music Fest
Sep 19 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
Sep 20 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Cafe
Sep 27 - St Louis, MO - Off Broadway
Sep 29 - Kansas City, MO - Recordbar
Oct 1 - Denver , CO - Bluebird Theater
Oct 2 - Fort Collins, CO - The Armory
Oct 3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room
Oct 6 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
Oct 7 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
Oct 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy
Oct 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum
Oct 14 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot
Oct 16 - Austin, TX - Antone's
Oct 17 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler
Oct 19 - Foley, AL - OWA Theatre
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