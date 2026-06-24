Devon Gilfillian Goes Rock With 'Black Dog Rabbit GHole'

(MPG) Devon Gilfillian shows off his rock & roll side on "Black Dog Rabbit Hole," a standout from his new album Time Will Tell (out this Friday, June 26th via Concord Records).

Wailing guitars and thunderous drums carry the song, as Gilfillian howls about surrendering to your wants and desires. The song also gives Gilfillian an opportunity to show off his guitar wizardry, with a stunning solo tying the song together.

"I love loud, aggressive guitars, I always have, and this song scratches that itch real good," says Gilfillian. "This is my no f***s given rocker about giving in to all your vices. Of course that'll lead to a cycle of depression, hence the 'black dog rabbit hole' part, but hopefully, we always pull ourselves out."

Time Will Tell is the album Gilfillian has been working towards his entire life. Born and raised in Philadelphia, one of America's great soul music hubs, Gilfillian has since spent over a dozen years in Nashville. Recorded at the legendary RCA Studio A, Time Will Tell finds Gilfillian crafting a hybrid of the Philly soul he was raised on and the Nashville sounds he's absorbed since moving there in 2013. The result is a magnetic take on country-soul, Gilfillian's very own Nashville sound. But first, he had to wind his way through familial mortality, the heartache of a lost relationship, and ultimately take control of his musical destiny.

Gilfillian will tour extensively in support of Time Will Tell, with a headline run that includes shows in NYC, L.A., DC, Denver and Austin. Gilfillian plays Rolling Stone Stateside Fest on July 4th, the Minnesota Yacht Club festival on July 18th and XPONENTIAL Music Fest in Philadelphia on September 18th.

Devon Gilfillian 2026 Tour Dates

Jun 24 - Haddon Heights, NJ - Sundown Music Series

Jul 4 - Kingston, NY - Rolling Stone Stateside Fest

Jul 18 - St Paul, MN - Minnesota Yacht Club

Jul 21 - Appleton, WI - Appleton Beer Works

Jul 23 - Ann Arbor, MI - Sonic Lunch

Jul 24 - Chicago, IL - Wicker Park

Aug 5 - Portsmouth, NH - Prescott Park Arts Festival

Aug 7 - Westport, CT - Levitt Pavillion

Aug 8 - Stowe, VT - Strawberry Jam Music Festival

Aug 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - WYEP Neighborhood Concert Series

Sep 14 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

Sep 15 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

Sep 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Sultan Room

Sep 18 - Camden, NJ - XPONENTIAL Music Fest

Sep 19 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

Sep 20 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Cafe

Sep 27 - St Louis, MO - Off Broadway

Sep 29 - Kansas City, MO - Recordbar

Oct 1 - Denver , CO - Bluebird Theater

Oct 2 - Fort Collins, CO - The Armory

Oct 3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

Oct 6 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

Oct 7 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

Oct 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

Oct 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum

Oct 14 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot

Oct 16 - Austin, TX - Antone's

Oct 17 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler

Oct 19 - Foley, AL - OWA Theatre

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