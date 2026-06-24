Kenny Chesney Announces New Album 'Silver Sands Marina'

(EBM) When Kenny Chesney made the decision to follow his heart instead of doing business as it's always been done, he knew there'd be work, opportunities he didn't see coming and the ability to color outside the lines. Aligning with HEY NOW Records, the high-impact songwriter/superstar found himself inspired in new ways - and digging even deeper into his already legendary commitment to creativity.

With "Carry On," HEY NOW's debut single, being the first independent single and only the third ever to lock out the country radio reporting panel in its first week, quickly evolving into the Song of Summer, Chesney dug in, made revisions, added songs and is ready to deliver Silver Sands Marina for a September 25 release date. The new album epitomizes everything that the only country artist in the Top 10 of POLLSTAR's Most Popular Touring Acts of the Millennium embodies: positive vibes, good humor, long drives, moments and memories that will last a lifetime, jettisoning what pulls you down and a sense of how sweet life truly is.

Having just kicked off his second residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, Chesney celebrates by announcing his 21st album: Silver Sands Marina. The Buddy Cannon/Kenny Chesney-produced project arrives September 25.

With a history of finding great songs as an album is finished, "Silver Sands Marina" delivered a gateway to a project that's definitive Chesney. Mining some of Nashville's greatest songwriters, including Tony Lane, Matraca Berg, Shane McAnally and Brett James, emerging powerhouses Jessie Jo Dillon, Tenille Townes and Adam Wright and guests Colbie Caillat, Lily Meola and Megan Moroney, the eight-time Entertainer of the Year and 2025 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee has created something personal, reflective, empowering and euphoric in places.

"I love everything about music, but especially how it makes you feel," Chesney explains. "It can crack open a tough moment, lift you up, blow you up and make you laugh harder than anything. When I started thinking about all the things music can be, a few songs came in - and Silver Springs Marina, as it now exists, took shape. Some great players, guests who really fit the songs, but especially some places I've never gone."

Using TalkShopLive to kick-off Heart Life Music, his double No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Chesney returns to the platform on July 15 to dig into the process, what he hopes people take from the album, and what he's learned about music's power to bring people together and transform even the toughest moments. Autographed copies of Silver Sands Marina are exclusively available on TalkShopLive. Tune in here.

"Silver Sands Marina" drops today as the second taste of Chesney's upcoming music. Containing both a place and a vibrant connection, it's a burning moment forever frozen in time. With even more evocative, visceral songs ahead, Silver Sands Marina delivers what Chesney does best.

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