The Voice Star Kirbi Inks With Curb Records

(Brickshore Media) Rising Country/Christian Artist Kirbi has officially signed a recording contract with the iconic Curb Records (Curb/Word), marking a major milestone in her young career.

Hailing from Florence, Alabama, Kirbi is known for her powerhouse vocals, heartfelt storytelling, innocent demeanor, childlike smile, and deep love for Jesus Christ.

She first captured national attention as a top contestant on Season 28 of NBC's The Voice, where she earned a four-chair turn with her emotional performance of for KING & COUNTRY's God Only Knows and advanced under coach Niall Horan. Her standout knockout performance of Jelly Roll and Brandon Lake's Hard Fought Hallelujah earned high praise from Horan and showcased her faith-driven artistry.

In just three years under the management of Ablaze Entertainment, Kirbi has made extraordinary strides in Nashville. She has collaborated with award-winning producers and songwriters, including Smith Curry (Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey), and has written with legendary producer Tommy Sims. Her previous singles Prettiest Problem (2024) and It Ain't One Day Yet (2025) have positioned her as an artist to watch.

In her own words announcing the signing, Kirbi shared: "Since I was little and figuring out the kind of artist I wanted to be, Curb records has been my dream label. I can not wrap my mind around the fact that I am now an official Curb/Word artist!"

Ablaze Entertainment, Kirbi's longtime management team, expressed their excitement: "We are thrilled to partner with Curb Records on this next chapter. It was never a question about 'if' she was going to get signed, it was simply a matter of when. God created Kirbi to be worldwide and bring his voice to her generation."

Curb Records Chairman Mike Curb and the label team welcomed Kirbi, noting her unique blend of country soul and Christian inspiration as a strong addition to their roster of faith-based and mainstream artists.

Kirbi is currently in the studio recording new music expected to release later in 2026. She continues to perform live and connect with fans through her growing social media presence.

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