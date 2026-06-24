Watch Ashley Monroe's 'Steal' Video

(MPG) GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Ashley Monroe released the official video for "Steal" from her critically acclaimed new album Dear Nashville that she surprise-released in March. The poignant video finds Monroe reflecting on moments from across her career - from collaborating with Jack White, to sharing the stage with John Prine, and hanging out with her Pistol Annies bandmates.

About the video, Monroe explains, "We shot the video for 'Steal' in Carnival Music. It's one of my favorite buildings on Music Row, and owned by one of my favorite humans in this town, Frank Liddell. It feels like the heart of old Music Row, and like it is haunted by the ghosts of all the amazing songs written there. I also wanted to pull some old footage to reflect on some of my favorite memories in this town... that will forever steal my heart."

This week, Rolling Stone's Marissa R. Moss published an extensive feature interview with Monroe where she discussed her complicated two-decade-long relationship with Nashville and how the album's unflinching honesty has resonated throughout the wider music community. Rolling Stone also named the album's opening song and thematic centerpiece "I Hate Nashville" one of the best songs of 2026 so far.

The official video for "I Hate Nashville" was shot at The Station Inn, where Monroe just held two sold out album release shows where she performed the collection in full alongside the album's co-writer and co-producer Luke Laird, and pedal steel player Paul Franklin.

Dear Nashville was released to immediate acclaim, drawing attention from Music Row, The New York Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, and many more. Monroe also recently spoke with WPLN's Jewly Hight and Billboard's Jessica Nicholson, who proclaimed, "she astutely etches a distinction between the beloved styles of country music that continually inspire her musical passion and creativity... and the industry's harsh, endless and often unforgiving demands."

Related Stories

Watch Ashley Monroe's 'Getting' Out Of Hand' Video

Ashley Monroe Scores A Hit With Netflix's 'Finding Her Edge'

Watch Ashley Monroe's 'Moth' Video

Ashley Monroe Expands 'The Blade' For 10th Anniversary

News > Ashley Monroe