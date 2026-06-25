Jenna Paulette Expands Back In The Saddle Tour

(EBM) After marking her return to touring in January 2026 with her Back In The Saddle Tour, Leo33 rising country artist Jenna Paulette is expanding her run with 16 new dates added through Fall 2026.

"I am so excited to continue this tour this year and for the band and I to perform at some bucket list Honky Tonks," an enthusiastic Paulette shares. "I love getting to meet so many people that also love country music and hearing which songs of mine they relate to most and making sure we work them into the set. There's something so special about this time musically and when we're playing live for you all, and I can't wait to see you at a show."

Kicking off on June 26 at Coupland Dancehall in Coupland, Texas, the tour includes stops at the legendary Grand Ole Opry, Gruene Hall, Schoepf's BBQ and more.

The Back In The Saddle Tour was aptly named to mark Paulette's return to the road, after spending 2025 navigating the ropes as a new mom. "At the end of 2025, I finally felt like I was finding my footing again after becoming a mom and getting through the first year of parenthood," Paulette shared earlier this year. "A lot of last year was spent figuring out how to get back in the saddle in every area of my life. I can't wait to be on the road again and a lot more in 2026."

After releasing her 20-track Horseback (Deluxe) album earlier this year, Paulette continues to tease new music, most recently releasing "High Noon," which she debuted live at "The Academy of Country Music Presents: Whiskey Jam Welcome Party" in May in Las Vegas ahead of the 61st ACM Awards.

"High Noon" arrived on the heels of Paulette earning her first No. 1 at Texas radio with "Steady" - which she credits her husband, Ross, for inspiring. Together, when she's not on tour, they ranch in south west Texas.

To learn more, visit JennaPaulette.com and follow Paulette on social media @JennaPaulette across social platforms.

Back In The Saddle Tour Dates:

June 26 // Coupland, Texas // Coupland Dancehall w/ Hayden Baker

July 10 // Lebanon, Ohio // Bicentennial Park

July 11 // Woodland Park, Colo. // America's Mountain Festival

July 17 // Belton, Texas // Schoepf's BBQ w/ Sammy Arriaga

July 25 // Alpine, Texas // Viva Big Bend Pachanga

July 29 // Nashville, Tenn. // Grand Ole Opry

Aug 1 // Covington, Ga. // GA FFA Camp

Aug 8 // Meeker, Colo. // High Country Social

Aug 13 // San Angelo, Texas // House of FiFi Du Bois

Aug 14 // Tyler, Texas // Rick's On the Square

Aug 15 // New Caney, Texas // Bull Sallas Park Showdown w/ Sundance Head & Jason Cassidy

Aug 23 // Denton, Texas // North Texas Fair & Rodeo

Aug 28 // New Braunfels, Texas // Gruene Hall w/ Jesse Raub Jr.

Aug 29 // Plano, Texas // Love & War in Texas

Oct 1 // Mt Pleasant, Texas // Titus County Fair

Nov 21 // Pittsburg, Kan. // Kansas Crossing Casino

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