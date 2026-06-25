Koe Wetzel Expands 'The Night Champion' With 5 New Songs

(EBM) Just two weeks after releasing The Night Champion, Koe Wetzel is giving fans five additional songs this Friday. Rather than making them wait months for additional music, Wetzel is rewarding listeners now with another batch of songs born from one of the most prolific creative periods of his career. If The Night Champion was the first round, these are what keep the party going long after last call.

"Anyone who's followed me for a while knows I'm not very good at calling it a night," Wetzel shares slyly. "With how much love the fans have been showing this album already - and knowing we had these additional songs we believe in just as much - we figured we'd go ahead and turn 'em loose while the night's still young."

The five-song expansion - which Wetzel first shared with loyal fans via Community messaging - features "Magnet," "Bad Decisions," "Ronnie Ray," "Rolling & Smoking" and "Meet You There," each offering another glimpse into the creative chapter that produced The Night Champion. Written and recorded alongside the album's original 11 tracks, the songs further showcase the fearless songwriting, hard-earned perspective and genre-bending approach that have earned Wetzel widespread critical acclaim.

"Koe Wetzel is making music you think no one makes anymore," proclaims VICE of the project praised by the Los Angeles Times as "brawny yet soulful." "Wetzel's dynamic vocal is commanding...his melancholy, aching vocal giving the razor-sharp lyrics a convincing sense of hard-won weariness" adds Billboard of The New Yorker's "hell-raising country rocker who conquered country radio," with Rolling Stone declaring The Night Champion "a record that's poised to really put Wetzel, the ultimate if-you-know-you-know artist, over the top."

With a collaboration with Corey Kent ("Rocky Mountain Low") sitting in the Top 10 and climbing, and his single "Hurts Like You" already charting, fans will have the chance to experience so much new music live when The Night Champion World Tour launches its U.S. and Canadian leg on July 8. Shane Smith & The Saints, Ole 60, Wyatt Flores, Corey Kent, Wade Bowen, Bayker Blankenship, Kolby Cooper and Logan Jahnke join as support in varying combinations.

The Night Champion Track List

Produced by Gabe Simon, assisted by Carrie K, except "The Man," produced by Steve Rusch.

Songwriters in parentheses; full lyrics & label copy available HERE.

Disc 1 (newly added songs)

Magnet (Ropyr Wetzel, Gabe Simon, Carrie K, Rocky Block)

Bad Decisions (Ropyr Wetzel, Ashley Gorley, Steph Jones, Carrie K, Josh Serrato, Gabe Simon)

Ronnie Ray (Ropyr Wetzel, Josh Serrato, Carrie K, Gabe Simon, Aaron Ratiere)

Rolling & Smoking (Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Gabe Simon, Carrie K, Josh Serrato)

Meet You There (Ropyr Wetzel, Josh Serrato, Gabe Simon, Carrie K)

Disc 2

Sinner (Ropyr Wetzel, Gabe Simon, Carrie K, Steph Jones, Josh Serrato)

Circus (Sam Harris)

Hurts Like You (Ropyr Wetzel, Ashley Gorley, Gabe Simon, Carrie K, Steph Jones)

When I'm Gone (Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Gabe Simon, Carrie K, Josh Serrato)

Time Goes On (Ropyr Wetzel, Amy Allen, Gabe Simon, Carrie K, Josh Serrato)

Dollar and a Bottle (Ropyr Wetzel, Carrie K, Nikki Lane, Gabe Simon)

The Man (Ropyr Wetzel, Nick Carpenter, Josh Serrato, Steve Rusch)

Nowhere Fast (Ropyr Wetzel, Ilsey Huber, Gabe Simon, Carrie K, Josh Serrato)

I'll Lock Up (Ropyr Wetzel, Gabe Simon, Carrie K, Josh Serrato)

Surrounded (Ropyr Wetzel, Josh Serrato, Ashley Gorley, Gabe Simon)

When I Was (Ropyr Wetzel, Ilsey Huber, Gabe Simon, Josh Serrato, Carrie K)

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