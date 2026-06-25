Lyle Lovett and His Small Large Band Tour Coming This Fall

(2b) Lyle Lovett announces Lyle Lovett and his Small Large Band, kicking off October 20, 2026 in Spokane, WA and concluding November 21, 2026 in Austin, TX.

Local presale begins today at 10am local time and runs until 10pm this evening. General on sale for most dates begins tomorrow, Friday June 26, at 10am local time. Tickets and specific on sale times for all shows can be found here.

Lyle Lovett and his Small Large Band Tour Dates 2026

October 20 - Spokane, WA - Fox Theatre

October 21 - Port Angeles, WA - Donna M. Morris Theater at Field Arts & Events Hall

October 22 - Seattle, WA - The 5th Avenue Theatre

October 23 - Astoria, OR - Liberty Theatre

October 24 - Salem, OR - Elsinore Theatre

October 25 - Medford, OR - Holly Theatre ^

October 27 - Folsom, CA - Harris Center for the Arts ^

October 28 - Santa Cruz, CA - Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium

October 29 - Rohnert Park, CA - Weill Hall at the Green Music Center

October 30 - Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA - Sunset Cultural Center

November 1 - Santa Barbara, CA - Campbell Hall - UCSB Arts & Lectures ^

November 2 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo ^

November 3 - Cerritos, CA - Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

November 4 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound

November 5 - Scottsdale, AZ - Virginia G. Piper Theater - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

November 6 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre

November 7 - Flagstaff, AZ - Prochnow Auditorium

November 9 - Santa Fe, NM - The Lensic Performing Arts Center

November 10 - Santa Fe, NM - The Lensic Performing Arts Center

November 12 - Lawrence, KS - Lied Center of Kansas

November 13 - Tulsa, OK - Chapman Music Hall

November 14 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage at Elvis Presley's Memphis

November 15 - Fayetteville, AR - Walton Arts Center ^

November 17 - Fort Worth, TX - Bass Performance Hall

November 18 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts Center - Winspear Opera House

November 20 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

November 21 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

^ Later public on-sale date

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