Miranda Lambert Announces New Album 'Crisco'

(EBM) Miranda Lambert has spent more than two decades building one of the most celebrated catalogs in country music by trusting her instincts. On her forthcoming album, Crisco, arriving October 2 via MCA, she does exactly that once again. From dance floors and dive bars to desert highways and kitchen-table conversations, Crisco celebrates the many worlds that have always existed within country music.

Produced by Lambert together with Jesse Frasure, Crisco is a vibrant, free-spirited collection that embraces every side of the artist fans have come to love: the storyteller, the wanderer, the romantic, the troublemaker, the traditionalist and the dreamer. Across 12 tracks, Lambert explores heartbreak and hope, highways and honky-tonks, rhinestones and reflection, creating a record that feels both timeless and refreshingly alive.

"I've always loved every corner of country music," Lambert shares. "The heartbreak songs, the honky-tonk songs, the songs that make you think and the songs that make you dance. Making this record reminded me that those things don't have to be separated. We followed the songs wherever they wanted to go, trusted our instincts and ended up with something that feels really fun and really honest to who I am."

That spirit runs throughout Crisco. The album's previously released title track nods to the long-shared connection between country music and the dance floor, while songs like "Whiskey Business," "Cuttin' Onions," "Cowgirl Curtsy" and "Two Things Can Be True" showcase Lambert's signature blend of wit, vulnerability and hard-earned wisdom.

Elsewhere, "Till The Going's Gone" - arriving tomorrow, June 26, as a further preview of the album to come - captures the restless quest for freedom that has long defined her songwriting, while "To Everything" embraces uncertainty and adventure, "Sunset Marquis" drifts toward escapism and possibility and "Right Where We Left It" reflects on nostalgia and second chances.

From the mythic cowgirl energy of "Snakeskin Boots" to the timeless devotion of the Chris Stapleton duet "A Song To Sing" and Lambert's take on Jim Croce's "I'll Have To Say I Love You In A Song," the album finds her honoring country music's past while remaining open to wherever curiosity and inspiration might lead.

Written alongside a trusted circle of longtime collaborators including Natalie Hemby, Ashley Monroe, Waylon Payne, Aaron Raitiere, Josh Osborne and more, Crisco remains rooted in the storytelling and songwriting tradition that has defined Lambert's career. The result is an album that serves not to redefine country music but to widen its lens, showcasing an artist reconnecting with and embracing the full spectrum of sounds, stories and influences that have always existed within it.

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