Suzy Bogguss and Vince Gill Added To Dan Seals & Friends: The Last Duet Album

(117) The Dan Seals Estate proudly announces the addition of award-winning musicians, Suzy Bogguss and Vince Gill, on Dan Seals & Friends: The Last Duet, coming August 28 via Melody Place.

Gill will join the late Seals on his 1988 single, "They Rage On." Written by Seals and Bob McDill, the poignant track captures the frustration of circumstances beyond our control. Amid the sadness and despair of his life, the narrator perseveres through adversity with grit.

With over 30 million albums sold, Gill has become one of the most admired musicians in the history of country music. Known for his superior voice, his 50-year career has inspired new generations of musicians across the globe. His accolades include 22 GRAMMY Awards, 18 CMA Awards, membership in the Country Music Hall of Fame, and membership in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Bogguss joins Seals for a reimagined duet of his delicate ballad, "I Don't Believe I'll Fall in Love Again." Written by Seals and Rafe Van Hoy, it describes the immense pain felt during heartbreak, and beautifully captures the essence of being reluctant to fall in love again - a feeling everyone relates to.

"Everything about Dan felt comfortable. Singing with him feels the same. His voice was effortless, yet emotional and his phrasing always compelling. He was a great storyteller. It was such a pleasure to know him. He was kind and funny and a really good hang. I feel lucky that I got another chance to sing with him on this beautiful song" says Bogguss.

A Platinum-certified recording artist, Bogguss has spent decades captivating audiences with her soulful storytelling through song. A 2026 Grand Ole Opry inductee and GRAMMY, ACM, and CMA winner, she's sold millions of albums and has released hit songs like "Hey Cinderella," "Outbound Plane," and "Aces."

Dan Seals & Friends: The Last Duet features collaborations from today's top artists, including Alabama, Luke Bryan, Tanya Tucker, and many more. The project is a tribute to Seals' undeniable legacy. Pre-Save the album here and the full tracklist below.

Dan Seals & Friends: The Last Duet Tracklist

1. "Big Wheels in the Moonlight" - Blake Shelton

2. "God Must Be A Cowboy" - Ned LeDoux

3. "Nights Are Forever Without You" - Sara Evans

4. "Bop" - Tanya Tucker

5. "You Still Move Me" - Marie Osmond

6. "Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold)" - Luke Bryan

7. "The Healing Kind" - Katharine McPhee

8. "Wood" - John Berry

9. "I'd Really Love to See You Tonight (50th Anniversary Edition)" - John Ford Coley

10. "Love is the Answer" - Jackie Evancho

11. "Addicted" - The Castellows

12. "I Don't Believe I'll Fall in Love Again" - Suzy Bogguss

13. "Love On Arrival" - Wendy Moten

14. "One Friend" - Lynda Carter

15. "Three Time Loser" - Jamey Johnson

16. "My Baby's Got Good Timing" - Jasmine Amy Rogers

17. "They Rage On" - Vince Gill

18. "Still Reelin' (From Those Rock & Roll Days)" - Alabama

Related Stories

Alabama To Join The Late Dan Seals on 'Still Reelin' (From Those Rock & Roll Days)'

Hear Katharine McPhee and The Late Dan Seals' 'The Healing Kind' Duet

Katharine McPhee Joins The Late Dan Seals For 'The Healing Kind'

New Edition Of 'I'd Really Love To See You Tonight' With Dan Seals And John Ford Coley Coming

News > Dan Seals