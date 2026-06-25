Vincent Mason Streaming New Single 'What You Want'

(Darkroom Records) Vincent Mason releases "What You Want," available now on all streaming platforms. The song, written by Mason with frequent collaborator Jack Rauton, traces the familiar pattern of a relationship that never truly ends.

Through clever, conversational lyrics and a chorus that's packed with longing and, at the same time, resignation, it shows off Mason's ability to grasp a complex emotion and express it through his lyrics. Anchored by a plucky acoustic guitar, the understated production focuses on the vulnerable push and pull of this never-ending cycle.

Following the release of lead single "Don't Ask Me," Vincent Mason continues building anticipation for his next project, further cementing his place as one of country music's fastest-rising artists. Fresh off a nomination for New Male Artist of the Year at the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards, Mason has spent the last year turning industry buzz into undeniable momentum across streaming, radio, and the road. Earlier this month, Mason performed "Damned If I Do" as well as "Something To Lose," his duet with Stella Lefty, at Nissan Stadium during CMAFest, another important milestone for the rising star.

Named one of just four country artists in Spotify's 2026 Artists to Watch program, Mason made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and reached No. 3 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. His breakout catalog continues to resonate with fans, with "Damned If I Do" reaching No. 88 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 22 on the Hot Country Songs chart, while his collaboration with Stella Lefty, "Something To Lose," climbed to No. 72 on the Hot 100 and No. 16 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

Since releasing his major label debut album There I Go in November, Mason has surpassed 500 million career streams and earned an RIAA Platinum certification for "Hell Is A Dance Floor," while "Damned If I Do" has been certified Gold. Up next, "Damned If I Do" will impact country radio on July 13th via Lost Highway Records.

On the touring front, Mason spent the spring opening for Morgan Wallen on the I'm The Problem Tour, following previous runs with Riley Green, Jordan Davis, Megan Moroney, and Parker McCollum. Earlier this year, he launched his sold-out There I Go Tour, bringing his rapidly growing fanbase to packed rooms in Houston, Nashville, New York City, and Boston, while continuing to expand his reach internationally across Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Vincent Mason Full Tour Dates

6/25/2026 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater ^

6/26/2026 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

6/27/2026 - Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center ^

7/9/2026 - West Salem, WI - Country Boom

7/10/2026 - Chicago, IL - Windy City Smokeout

7/11/2026 - Fort Loramie, OH - Country Concert

7/16/2026 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater ^

7/17/2026 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater ^

7/18/2026 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

7/24/2026 - Chillicothe, IL - River & Rails Fest

8/14/2026 - Lewisburg, WV - State Fair of West Virginia

9/3/2026 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater ^

9/4/2026 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

9/5/2026 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^

9/10/2026 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center =

9/11/2026 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

9/12/2026 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

9/17/2026 - Jonesboro, AR - First National Bank Arena ^

9/18/2026 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP ^

9/19/2026 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center ^

9/24/2026 - Stephenville, TX - EECU Center ^

9/25/2026 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center ^

9/26/2026 - Beaumont, TX - Doggett Ford Park Arena ^

10/23/2026 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre*

10/24/2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels*

10/27/2026 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

^ Parker McCollum

= Thomas Rhett

* Tucker Wetmore

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