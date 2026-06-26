Alan Jackson Says Denise Is 'Still The One' With New Single

(MCA) The year was 1976...and in Newnan, Georgia a young man named Alan met a young woman named Denise...and a 50-year love story began with a hit song called "Still the One" as a backdrop. Today - as he prepares to cap decades of touring with the biggest concert of his career - Alan Jackson shows he's "still having fun" and she's "still the one" with his new recording of the song!

"She was a cheerleader for Newnan High School," Jackson shares, recalling the day when he found himself at a mutual friend's house where Denise was "practicing her dance routine for the cheerleader squad" ahead of an upcoming football game. The number was choreographed to "Still the One," a Top-5 pop hit released that summer by the group Orleans. "I sat there and watched her, and three years later I ended up marrying that girl and she's my wife today," he recalls, adding, "This has always been one of our fond memories of our starting-out days, and every time we hear that song...it brings back those memories."

This spring - for Denise's birthday and "in honor of those 50 years" - Alan put his spin on "Still the One." "I went in the studio and re-recorded that pop song with a little country seasoning on it, and I gave it to her for her birthday because she's 'still the one.'"

Available today on all streaming platforms, the up-tempo summer song proves Denise isn't the only one who's "still the one." Jackson is at the top of his game on the new single, wearing his joy on his sleeve as he adlibs "This is for Nicey - 1976!" at the start...later tossing in "Aww, you still got it, baby!" and "Love ya, sugar!" toward the end.

The new release comes as Jackson prepares to put the wraps on his touring career, playing his last full-scale concert ever in front of a sold-out crowd Saturday, June 27 at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. Last Call: One More for the Road - The Finale (presented by Edward Jones and Silverbelly Whiskey) includes an all-star lineup of artists who will join Jackson to celebrate his career and legacy - Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson and Lee Ann Womack...along with Adam Wright, Big City Brian Wright and Carlisle Wright.

Additional opportunities for people to enjoy what's already become the most-anticipated country music event of the year abound.

In an effort to make sure everyone who wants to can witness country music history as it happens live, downtown Nashville's going to be Keepin' It Country on Broadway Saturday, June 27 as Edward Jones presents a free livestream of the sold-out concert as it happens on a big screen in the middle of the city's busiest thoroughfare.

Belmont University's Fisher Center is hosting a ticketed livestream of Jackson's final performance...and the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is hosting a free livestream for museum members.

The event will be captured and air as an NBC-TV concert special - Alan Jackson: The Last Show - later this year.

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