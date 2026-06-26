Charlie Daniels Band's 'My Home' Gets AI Video

(AP) Just days after the long-awaited release of the Charlie Daniels Band's (CDB) previously unreleased patriotic anthem "My Home," the Daniels family is unveiling an ambitious new AI-generated music video that brings the song's message to life in an unexpected way.

The video was conceived and created by the late Charlie Daniels' son, Charlie Daniels Jr., who initially set out to produce a simple lyric video to accompany the song's release. What began as a straightforward promotional project quickly evolved into something much more elaborate after Daniels began experimenting with emerging artificial intelligence video technology.

Using an AI-powered platform, Daniels uploaded the newly released recording and explored a variety of visual concepts inspired by the song's themes of patriotism, faith and appreciation for America.

"I originally just wanted a lyric video for the song," notes Daniels. "I was learning completely on the fly, trying to understand how the system worked, what prompts it needed and how to fine-tune each scene. I spent several days obsessing over it until I finally had something that felt right."

The project took an unexpected turn when Daniels discovered the platform's animation capabilities.

"What started as a basic slideshow with lyrics suddenly became a full-fledged music video," he explains. "When I saw what it could do, my mind was blown."

While acknowledging the limitations of current AI technology, Daniels embraced the creative possibilities the platform offered. The result is a visually rich production that captures the spirit of the song while paying tribute to his father's enduring legacy.

"It's certainly not perfect," he says. "There were challenges and compromises along the way, but considering it was built by an amateur experimenting with AI, I'm incredibly proud of how it turned out."

The experience has also sparked ideas for future projects drawn from the extensive Daniels vault.

"Now that I've got this one under my belt, you can bet there will be more to come," he adds.

The music video arrives shortly after the release of "My Home," a CDB recording originally created in 2014 for a Macy's Fourth of July television special. Although the song was prominently featured during the broadcast, it remained commercially unavailable for more than a decade until its release earlier this month via Blue Hat Records.

With the rediscovered recording now available, "My Home" joins a growing slate of 2026 projects celebrating the Charlie Daniels legacy. Those projects include the inaugural Legend of Charlie Daniels show at Fort Campbell, Kentucky on July 4 and the upcoming Best of the Charlie Daniels Band Volunteer Jam compilation album.

The release of "My Home" also arrives during a historic moment as America prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of its independence and as Daniels' family continues commemorating what would have been the legendary entertainer's 90th birthday year.

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