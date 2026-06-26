Hear Gretchen Wilson And 'Ella Langley's 'Here For The Party'

(CEG) Country superstar Gretchen Wilson broke the mold and broke records, when her Here For The Party album debuted at number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart 22 years ago.

She has been re-recording the breakthrough album, and today, Friday, June 26, she released the title track featuring award-winning country artist Ella Langley. The two performed the rousing song on the massive Nissan Stadium stage at CMA Fest earlier this month.

"When I started thinking about who to ask to sing on this track, Ella was my first and only choice," said Gretchen. "I've been following her almost from day one, and her story, her music, and her sass remind me so much of myself when my own career took off. And we had a blast performing it together at CMA Fest!"

Gretchen wrote "Here For The Party" with fellow Muzik Mafia members John Rich and Big Kenny, and she has performed it in virtually every concert for the last 22 years. The original single was released July 1, 2004, and it became her second number one smash after "Redneck Woman." She and Ella first performed the song together at Ella's sold-out Ryman Auditorium concert last November.

"Gretchen is a hero of mine, and I have played 'Here for the Party' in every show my whole life," said Ella. "Performing the song live with her has been wild to experience, and it's an honor to be a part of this album."

Gretchen has spent much of 2026 re-recording Here For The Party with a special guest artist featured on each song. Specific singles will be rolled out in the coming months, and her upcoming duets album will be released in early 2027.

Released May 11, 2004, the original album broke the record for the highest first sales week from a debut album by a country artist. In addition to topping the Billboard Country Albums Chart, it debuted at number two on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart. The multi-platinum album also included the top five singles "When I Think About Cheatin'" and "Homewrecker."

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