Adrien Nunez Shares New Song 'Broken Pieces

(Warner) Continuing a breakout year highlighted by streaming success, major co-signs, and knockout festival appearances and headline shows, buzzing country powerhouse Adrien Nunez maintains his incredible momentum with the release of a heartfelt new single entitled "Broken Pieces" out now via Warner Records.

A melodic guitar lick paired with the twang of slide accents give "Broken Pieces" its breezy yet melancholy stride as Nunez assures a heartbroken lover that he's been there too, empathizing through lines like, "I can see the same hurt in your eyes and don't be shy!" It culminates with a comforting chantable chorus, "If you had a couple less than faithful exes...still cleaning up somebody else's messes. We're birds of a feather. Babe, they say, 'Broken pieces fit together'." It's yet another undeniable anthem from the rising country troubadour.

"Broken Pieces" lands in the wake of his unforgettable Stagecoach Festival 2026 appearance and collaboration with Grammy-winning artist, producer and DJ Diplo, "Two Steppin'."

The latter has already reeled in 3.7 million streams and 370K+ YouTube views on the live video. Diplo and Nunez debuted "Two Steppin'" during Diplo's electrifying close-out Stagecoach performance to a massive crowd of over 65,000 at the Mustang Stage.

On June 17, Adrien Nunez made his triumphant debut at the prestigious Grand Ole Opry in Nashville premiering "Broken Pieces," live for the first time. Nunez also performed fan-favorite "LOW ROAD," which has just been officially certified Gold by the RIAA. To celebrate the achievement, Nunez was presented with the plaque backstage at The Opry.

At the moment, Adrien Nunez is putting the finishing touches on his debut album for Warner Records with a view to release in the months ahead. "Broken Pieces" follows his February 2026 6-song EP DON'T WANNA GO HOME, (Warner Records) the same day he played in the illustrious annual NBA All-Star Celebrity Game from Los Angeles.

Related Stories

Adrien Nunez To Make His Grand Ole Opry Debut

Diplo Goes 'Two Steppin' With Adrien Nunez

Adrien Nunez Shares New Single 'Over Again'

Adrien Nunez Shares '808s & 6 Strings' Visualizer

News > Adrien Nunez