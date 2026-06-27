Ashley Monroe Joins Little Big Town For 'Sucker For a Sad Song'

(2b) Little Big Town have shared their new song "Sucker For A Sad Song" featuring Ashley Monroe, along with a music video that was directed by Becky Fluke.

Written by Karen Fairchild, Ashley Monroe and Shelby Lynne the song blends clever wordplay and a simmering, easygoing swagger, serving as the opening track from their forthcoming album It's A Dying Art, arriving August 28 via MCA.

Today Little Big Town also announced an exclusive D2C "Champagne" vinyl variant of the It's A Dying Art album, limited copies available exclusively at littlebigtown.com. This variant will be signed by the band and available while supplies last.

Co-produced by two-time GRAMMY winner Gena Johnson (Jason Isbell, Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile) and Little Big Town's own Karen Fairchild, It's A Dying Art blends intimate storytelling, emotional balladry, and a focus on human-made music shaped by imperfection and lived experience. The album features collaborations with friends including Ashley Monroe, Jason Isbell, and Kelsea Ballerini, and reflects more than 25 years of chemistry and trust within the band. Little Big Town first previewed the project with the poignant "Hey There Sunshine," which debuted at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards to widespread acclaim, with The Tennessean calling it "a hopeful, healing moment" and Billboard praising it as "a timely message from one of country music's greatest vocal groups." They followed with "Over and Over," which Billboard hailed as a "top-shelf post-breakup anthem." Additional standout tracks include the relationship-worn "The Door" featuring Jason Isbell, the late-night soul of "Closing Time" with Kelsea Ballerini, the fiery "It's Coming Around," and the visceral "The Idea."

Next up, Little Big Town are set to perform at Alan Jackson's Last Call: One More for the Road - The Finale - the last full-length concert of Jackson's touring career - taking place this Saturday, June 27, at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. The band will also appear live on the TODAY Plaza on September 1 as part of TODAY's Citi Concert Series.

This fall, Little Big Town will kick off their For The Art Of It Tour. Produced by Live Nation and in support of their forthcoming album It's A Dying Art, the U.S. and Canada dates kick off Sept. 24 in St. Petersburg, FL, and include stops in Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, and more this fall. A complete list of tour dates follows below. For tickets and more information visit https://www.littlebigtown.com/tour.

Little Big Town 2026 Tour Dates

^ festival performance

Jun. 27 - Nashville, TN - Alan Jackson - Last Call at Nissan Stadium

Jul. 9 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion

Jul.10 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino

Jul. 16 - Memphis, TN - Radians Amphitheater

Aug. 7 - Detroit Lakes, MI - WE Fest ^

Aug. 10 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Aug. 11 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Aug. 22 - Sedalia, MO - Missouri State Fair ^

Sep. 6 - Puyallup, WA - Washington State Fair Event Center ^

Sep. 12 - Youngsville, LA - Youngsville Amphitheater at Youngsville Sports Complex

Sept. 24 - St. Petersburg, FL - Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

Sept. 25 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Walt Disney Theater

Sept. 26 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

Oct. 1 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre

Oct. 2 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

Oct. 8 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 9 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

Oct. 10 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

Oct. 15 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

Oct. 17 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Oct. 18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Oct. 22 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center - Prudential Hall

Oct. 24 - National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Citizens Live at The Wylie

Oct. 29 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

Oct. 30 - Houston, TX - The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 31 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park

Nov. 5 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome by Rutter Mills

Nov. 6 - Durham, NC - DPAC

Nov. 7 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

Nov. 12 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre

Nov. 13 - Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium

Nov. 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Nov. 19 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

Nov. 20 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

Nov. 22 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

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