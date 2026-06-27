Ashley Monroe Joins Little Big Town For 'Sucker For a Sad Song'

(2b) Little Big Town have shared their new song "Sucker For A Sad Song" featuring Ashley Monroe, along with a music video that was directed by Becky Fluke.
Written by Karen Fairchild, Ashley Monroe and Shelby Lynne the song blends clever wordplay and a simmering, easygoing swagger, serving as the opening track from their forthcoming album It's A Dying Art, arriving August 28 via MCA.
Today Little Big Town also announced an exclusive D2C "Champagne" vinyl variant of the It's A Dying Art album, limited copies available exclusively at littlebigtown.com. This variant will be signed by the band and available while supplies last.
Co-produced by two-time GRAMMY winner Gena Johnson (Jason Isbell, Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile) and Little Big Town's own Karen Fairchild, It's A Dying Art blends intimate storytelling, emotional balladry, and a focus on human-made music shaped by imperfection and lived experience. The album features collaborations with friends including Ashley Monroe, Jason Isbell, and Kelsea Ballerini, and reflects more than 25 years of chemistry and trust within the band. Little Big Town first previewed the project with the poignant "Hey There Sunshine," which debuted at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards to widespread acclaim, with The Tennessean calling it "a hopeful, healing moment" and Billboard praising it as "a timely message from one of country music's greatest vocal groups." They followed with "Over and Over," which Billboard hailed as a "top-shelf post-breakup anthem." Additional standout tracks include the relationship-worn "The Door" featuring Jason Isbell, the late-night soul of "Closing Time" with Kelsea Ballerini, the fiery "It's Coming Around," and the visceral "The Idea."
Next up, Little Big Town are set to perform at Alan Jackson's Last Call: One More for the Road - The Finale - the last full-length concert of Jackson's touring career - taking place this Saturday, June 27, at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. The band will also appear live on the TODAY Plaza on September 1 as part of TODAY's Citi Concert Series.
This fall, Little Big Town will kick off their For The Art Of It Tour. Produced by Live Nation and in support of their forthcoming album It's A Dying Art, the U.S. and Canada dates kick off Sept. 24 in St. Petersburg, FL, and include stops in Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Toronto, and more this fall. A complete list of tour dates follows below. For tickets and more information visit https://www.littlebigtown.com/tour.
Little Big Town 2026 Tour Dates
^ festival performance
Jun. 27 - Nashville, TN - Alan Jackson - Last Call at Nissan Stadium
Jul. 9 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion
Jul.10 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino
Jul. 16 - Memphis, TN - Radians Amphitheater
Aug. 7 - Detroit Lakes, MI - WE Fest ^
Aug. 10 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
Aug. 11 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
Aug. 22 - Sedalia, MO - Missouri State Fair ^
Sep. 6 - Puyallup, WA - Washington State Fair Event Center ^
Sep. 12 - Youngsville, LA - Youngsville Amphitheater at Youngsville Sports Complex
Sept. 24 - St. Petersburg, FL - Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater
Sept. 25 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Walt Disney Theater
Sept. 26 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
Oct. 1 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre
Oct. 2 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre
Oct. 8 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Oct. 9 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
Oct. 10 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
Oct. 15 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
Oct. 17 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
Oct. 18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Oct. 22 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center - Prudential Hall
Oct. 24 - National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Citizens Live at The Wylie
Oct. 29 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
Oct. 30 - Houston, TX - The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 31 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park
Nov. 5 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome by Rutter Mills
Nov. 6 - Durham, NC - DPAC
Nov. 7 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
Nov. 12 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre
Nov. 13 - Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium
Nov. 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Nov. 19 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
Nov. 20 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
Nov. 22 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Little Big Town, Wyatt Flores and More Rock Live From Skydeck Event
Little Big Town Announce For The Art Of It Tour
Little Big Town Celebrates New Album 'It's A Dying Art' With Surprise Nashville Pop-Up Performance
Little Big Town Announce New Album 'It's A Dying Art'
Metallica Deliver Limited Edition 'Reload' Remastered Box Set- Five Finger Death Punch Hearld 'Legacy' With 'De Oppresso Liber' Video- more
Watch Kenny Chesney's 'Silver Sands Marina' Video- Alan Jackson Says Denise Is 'Still The One'- Gretchen Wilson And 'Ella Langley's 'Here For The Party'- more
SOMBR's 'My Body Isn't Ready' Video- Carly Rae Jepsen Previews 'Day and Night' Album With 'On Wires' Video- Sienna Spiro's World Tour Sells Out Instantly- more
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027
Hear BABYMETAL's 'Metal Forth (Deluxe Edition) '
Morrissey Releases 'Deluxe Notre-Dame' EP
I Prevail and Amira Elfeky Team Up With 'Paradise'
Stream Masterplan's 'Metalmorphosis'
Metallica Deliver Limited Edition 'Reload' Remastered Box Set
Five Finger Death Punch Hearld 'Legacy' With 'De Oppresso Liber' Video
Watch The Bends' 'Seasons Change' Video
Singled Out: CA in LA's Clarity