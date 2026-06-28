Bella White Announces Fall Tour

(BT PR) Acclaimed singer-songwriter Bella White has announced new tour dates this fall in support of her new album A Sign In The Weather, out now on Rounder Records.
White is confirmed for an AmericanaFest Showcase, followed by additional new dates supporting Medium Build, kicking off October 13th in Detroit (see below for complete itinerary).
Released earlier this month, A Sign In The Weather has earned praise for its intimate storytelling, atmospheric arrangements and artistic growth, capturing White at a pivotal moment in her career. Americana Highways called it "timeless" while No Depression hailed it as "mesmerizing." In an in-depth feature with People.com, the outlet noted, "Beyond its emotional content, one constant in the new project is a sense of searching. This is perhaps most evident by White's exploration of genre, and quickness to dispel anything that puts her in a creative corner."
une 26 - Spring Creek, NC, Lightning Bug Festival
August 8-9 - Edmonton, AB, Edmonton Folk Festival
September 11 - Hillsdale, NY, Oldtone Festival
September 15-19 - Nashville, TN AmericanaFest
September 24-26 - Torrey, UT, Fort Desolation Fest
*October 13 - Detroit, MI, St. Andrews's Hall
*October 16 - Chicago, IL, Metro
*October 17 - Madison, WI, Majestic Theatre
*October 18 - Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue
*October 21 - Oklahoma City, OK, Tower Theater
*October 23 - Denver, CO, Gothic Theatre
*October 24 - Salt Lake City, UT, Soundwell
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