BELLES Goes 'Back to the Future' With 'I Think You Like My Boyfriend (a little too much)' Video

(TPR) Rising Country music sensation, Belles, blends the sounds of classic country with a timeless problem in a modern age with her latest release, "I Think You Like My Boyfriend (a little too much)" out now.
The video for the song that was written by Kelli Belles, Adam Sickler, Dan Harrison and Tyler Bank is a retro-inspired video that channels the iconic Johnny B. Goode moment in the film Back to the Future.
Song will be included on upcoming debut album alongside current radio hit "Son of Jolene" featuring global icon, Dolly Parton. Belles launched her Songs & Stories Tour that will stop in Nashville on July 30, marking a milestone week that includes her highly anticipated Grand Ole Opry debut, followed by a special post-show performance at the Nashville Palace.
"I Think You Like My Boyfriend (a little too much)" came from a very true story. I walked into the writing room and said that title out loud, and everybody immediately started laughing because they knew exactly what I was talking about. I've always loved classic country music and wanted to bring a little of that old-school storytelling into a very modern situation. Girls have probably been dealing with this forever-it just looks a little different now with texts, social media, and DMs. It felt like the perfect way to pair a timeless country sound with a story that still happens every day." -Belles
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