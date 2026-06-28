Hear JB Somers' 'Love Myself (Realigned)'

(FSM) Nashville singer-songwriter JB Somers returns to his Alabama roots with the release of "Love Myself (Realigned)," available now. A reimagined version of the title track from Somers' 2025 EP Love, Myself, the new recording embraces a richer country sound while preserving the emotional honesty that has become a hallmark of his songwriting. The release serves as a bridge between the artist fans have come to know and the country-leaning direction he is stepping into next.

The original Love, Myself EP marked a defining chapter in Somers' journey, exploring themes of authenticity, healing, and self-trust. With "Love Myself (Realigned)," those themes remain intact, now framed through a countrified sound that resonates deeply.

"Honestly, 'Love Myself (Realigned)' feels like the perfect song to begin this next chapter into country music. The heart of my writing has always leaned country, but now I finally feel ready to fully step into it sonically too," Somers shared. "'Love Myself' reflects on where I've been while still holding so much hope for where I'm going. It's a reminder that I have to choose myself first so I can love other people from the overflow, not the empty."

Written by Fran Litterski, JB Somers, and Matt Harris and produced by Bri Sailors, the single arrives amid a breakout year for Somers. In 2026, he made his radio debut on WSM Radio's On Air With Eryn, performed for ACME Radio Live's Notable Nashville, joined MORGXN onstage during both Tin Pan South and CMA Fest, and appeared on WSMV Channel 4's Today in Nashville and That Nashville Girl's podcast

Somers has continued to gain momentum following the release of "Real Man," a deeply personal single exploring masculinity, identity, and emotional repression. Praised for his emotionally candid songwriting and intimate live performances, he has emerged as one of Nashville's most compelling new voices, blending confessional storytelling with a growing country sensibility.

Preview the lyrics below:

"Thanks again for always keeping our secrets

Till the right time right season

I'm so proud we're finally living our truth

Cause it's hard enough to keep in the shadows

And you're learning how to love and how to let go

So thanks for getting us all the way to 32"

Related Stories

News > JB Somers