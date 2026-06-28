.

Hear Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack Duet 'Killin' Me'

Official Announcement | Published: Jun 28, 2026 12:18 PM EDT
Hear Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack Duet 'Killin' Me'

(TPR) Recent ACM Award winner, Parker McCollum, has released a duet version of his current hit single, "Killin' Me," featuring Country music icon, Lee Ann Womack - out now.

The original version of the smokey and seductive track is featured on McCollum's ACM 'Album of the Year,' PARKER MCCOLLUM (via MCA). The collaboration is a full-circle moment for McCollum and Womack - the first song McCollum learned on guitar was a Chris Knight record produced by Frank Liddell (Lee Ann's husband) and his album, PARKER MCCOLLUM, features Lee Ann and daughter, Aubrie Sellars, on backing vocals, with her youngest daughter, Anna Lise, co-engineering the record.

"She's literally country music royalty y'all... this is a huge deal. Couldn't be more grateful to have Lee Ann Womack on this song with me." -Parker McCollum

Related Stories
Hear Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack Duet 'Killin' Me'

Parker McCollum's 'Pretty Heart' Goes 4 Times Platinum

Parker McCollum Makes Fourth Consecutive Sold-Out Appearance at RODEOHOUSTON

Parker McCollum Streaming Expanded Self-Titled Album

Watch Parker McCollum's 'Killin' Me' Video

News > Parker McCollum

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Hear The Pretty Reckless' New Album 'Dear God'- OneRepublic's 'Waking Up' Gets Special Reissues- Tom Petty Classics 'American Girl' and 'Breakdown' Extended- more

Day In Country

Dan + Shay Share Their New Song 'Marry You Again'- Reba McEntire's 'Ain't Gonna Keep It Waitin'- Ashley Monroe Joins Little Big Town For 'Sucker For a Sad Song'- more

Day In Pop

Benson Boone Returns With 'The Time of My Life' Video- Melanie Martinez Performed On TODAY- Quavo Streaming Pharrell Williams Produced 'HAAVIN'- more

Reviews

Yes - Aurora

Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Judy Whitmore - This is Home

Del Amitri Rock Chicago

Cruise News: Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027

Latest News

Hear The Pretty Reckless' New Album 'Dear God'

OneRepublic's 'Waking Up' Gets Special Reissues

Tom Petty Classics 'American Girl' and 'Breakdown' Extended

Sting Releases 'The Night Watch: Live at the Rijksmuseum'

Chris Cornell's 'Carry On' Remastered and Expanded

alt-J's Joe Newman aka JJerome87 Streaming Debut Album 'The Canyon'

Watch Steve Hackett & Steve Rothery's 'The Black Sea' Video

Metallica Stream 'Sad But True' Performance From Zurich Concert