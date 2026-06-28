Hear Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack Duet 'Killin' Me'

(TPR) Recent ACM Award winner, Parker McCollum, has released a duet version of his current hit single, "Killin' Me," featuring Country music icon, Lee Ann Womack - out now.

The original version of the smokey and seductive track is featured on McCollum's ACM 'Album of the Year,' PARKER MCCOLLUM (via MCA). The collaboration is a full-circle moment for McCollum and Womack - the first song McCollum learned on guitar was a Chris Knight record produced by Frank Liddell (Lee Ann's husband) and his album, PARKER MCCOLLUM, features Lee Ann and daughter, Aubrie Sellars, on backing vocals, with her youngest daughter, Anna Lise, co-engineering the record.

"She's literally country music royalty y'all... this is a huge deal. Couldn't be more grateful to have Lee Ann Womack on this song with me." -Parker McCollum

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