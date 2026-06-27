Hear Reba McEntire's 'Ain't Gonna Keep It Waitin'

(The GreenRoom) Going zero to sixty, Reba McEntire isn't letting the road get in the way of a full-throttle romance in the title track of her third music capsule release, Ain't Gonna Keep It Waitin' - EP.

Written by Brett Beavers, Connie Harrington, and Kelley Lovelace, the Dave Cobb-produced song jump-starts the road trip-ready collection which features some of McEntire's best songs for driving with the windows down over her 50-year journey.

Next Saturday (7/4), McEntire will make the television performance debut of "Ain't Gonna Keep It Waitin'" during Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash. Honoring America turning 250 with a one-of-a-kind celebration, the special programming airs live coast-to-coast 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. EDT across ABC, Disney+, ESPN App, Freeform, FX, Hulu, and NatGeo.

Rolling out a new music capsule each month beginning with One Night In Tulsa - EP and Hurt Like That - EP, the thematically curated batch pairs a newly recorded song with carefully selected tracks that span five legendary decades. Launching a tailored playlist in tandem with each music capsule, "The Reign Of Reba" Playlist drops July 1, as it follows McEntire dominating the '90s with fearless storytelling, unforgettable hits, and undeniable authority.

Further showcasing the true breadth of her history-making artistry, McEntire unearthed two never-before-released songs earlier this week, from her critically acclaimed lead performance as "Annie Oakley" in the Irving Berlin classic, Annie Get Your Gun. Delivered 25 years to the day that she took her final bow on Broadway, Reba McEntire: Songs from Annie Get Your Gun features "You Can't Get A Man With A Gun" and "I Got Lost In His Arms." Making headlines in Parade, BroadwayWorld, TheaterMania, and more, Playbill hailed, "McEntire's performance as Annie Oakley in the Berlin tuner has become the stuff of theatre legend," before adding, "we would love to see McEntire return to Broadway."

Reba McEntire's Ain't Gonna Keep It Waitin' - EP Tracklist

"Ain't Gonna Keep It Waitin'" (Brett Beavers, Connie Harrington, Kelley Lovelace)*

"I'd Rather Ride Around With You" (Mark D. Sanders, Tim Nichols)+

"Love Will Find Its Way To You" (J.D. Martin, Dave Loggins)^

"We're So Good Together" (Bob DiPiero, John Scott Sherrill, Annie Roboff)#

"Wrong Night" (Josh Leo, Rick Bowles)#

* Produced by Dave Cobb

+ Produced by John Guess and Reba McEntire

^ Produced by Jimmy Bowen and Reba McEntire

# Produced by David Malloy and Reba McEntire

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