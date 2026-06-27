Jo Dee Messina Delivers Her 'Message In A Bottle'

(BHM) Jo Dee Messina is thrilled to unveil the official music video for her latest single "Message in a Bottle." The video, directed by Ford Fairchild, launches on YouTube, with the track heading to radio this weekend as the album's focus single.

The song also features legendary guitarist and songwriter Keb' Mo' on slide guitar. "Keb' Mo' is one of the kindest, most talented people I have met in this industry," says Messina. "I'm so blessed he agreed to be a part of 'Message in a Bottle.' His guitar parts are smoking."

Messina will resume her Bridges Tour on July 10, with dates continuing through the end of the year. The tour has already generated excitement, with several of the initial stops selling out and fans embracing this new chapter of her career with overwhelming enthusiasm. As she brings Bridges to stages across the country, audiences can expect an unforgettable evening celebrating both her beloved hits and the deeply personal songs that define her latest album.

For all tour information, and up to date news, visit jodeemessina.com.

Jo Dee Messina On Tour:

07/10/2026 - Hodag Country Festival - Rhinelander, WI *

07/17/2026 - Saddle Up for St. Jude - Tuscumbia, AL

07/23/2026 - Canyon County Fair: Bi-Mart Concert Series - Caldwell, ID *

07/24/2026 - Mountain America Center - Idaho Falls, ID +

07/25/2026 - Cheyenne Frontier Days - Cheyenne, WY *

07/31/2026 - The Haute Spot - Leander, TX

08/01/2026 - Billy Bob's Texas - Fort Worth, TX

08/06/2026 - Streator Fest - Streator, IL *

08/07/2026 - Effingham County Fair - Altamont, IL *

08/14/2026 - Batavia Downs - Batavia, NY +

08/15/2026 - Warner Vineyards - Paw Paw, MI

08/22/2026 - Tier 10 Music & Sports Park - Spencer, IN *

08/27/2026 - Central States Fair - Rapid City, SD *

08/29/2026 - Cali Country Cruise 2026 - Long Beach, CA ^

09/04/2026 - Columbia Bank Concert Series at the Oregon State Fair - Salem, OR *

09/05/2026 - Lake County Round-Up - Lakeview, OR *

09/06/2026 - Twin Falls County Fair - Filer, ID *

09/11/26 - Heart of Country Festival - Independence, KY *

09/13/2026 - Kansas State Fair - Hutchinson, KS *

09/16/2025 - SEMO District Fair - Cape Girardeau, MO *

09/19/2026 - Boots in the Park - Fresno, CA *

09/25/2026 - Shooting Star Casino & Lodge - Mahnomen, MN

09/26/2026 - Mayo Clinic Health Center Event - Mankato, MN

09/27/2026 - Washington Pavillion - Sioux Falls, SD

10/10/2026 - GreyStone Amphitheater - Douglasville, GA

10/23/2026 - Genesee Theatre - Waukegan, IL

11/06/2026 - The Truth - Nashville, TN

01/16/2027 - Renaissance Theatre - Mansfield, OH

03/06/2027 - Crystal Grand Music Theatre - Wisconsin Dells, WI

+ The Bennett Hall Band supporting

* Fair/Festival

^ Dock performance only

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