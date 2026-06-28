Karley Scott Collins Has 'Leavin' On My Mind' With New Single

(Sony Music Nashville) Karley Scott Collins is hitting the road on her new track "Leavin' On My Mind," out now. The song was written by Collins with Ned Cameron, Sam Backoff, and Cole Miracle. Logan Wall produced.

"This song is inspired by the feeling when you wake up and realize you just don't care anymore. You drop whatever's been weighing you down and discover how much happier you are without it," shared Collins. "For me, it's a reminder that breakups, or leaving something behind, doesn't always have to feel sad. It's not always a loss."

Collins, who recently wrapped her opening stint on Keith Urban's HIGH AND ALIVE TOUR, is currently on the road with Luke Bryan and will continue as support on select dates through August. Having shared the stage with Willie Nelson, Carly Pearce, Corey Kent, and more, she's also set to perform at Chicago's Windy City Smokeout and Riverfront Revival in Charleston.

The intriguing talent has been writing and recording new music to follow up her debut album Flight Risk, which was released late last year. The project earned acclaim from Billboard, Atwood, Us Weekly, Holler, MusicRow, Country Now,Sweety High, and many more, with Atwood praising, "Flight Risk is an eclectic masterpiece, with all roads leading back to a woman who knows herself and her craft inside and out."

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