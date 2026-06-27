Watch Charles Kelley And Richard Marx 'Driving And Listening To Music'

(The GreenRoom) Charles Kelley hits the road with GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter and producer Richard Marx in their brand-new release, "Driving And Listening To Music."

Written by Kelley alongside Adam Doleac, Devin Dawson, Brad Tursi, and Jordan Schmidt, this reimagined version of the nostalgic, windows-down Dawson and Schmidt-produced track is a dynamic take on the original cut that was first featured on Kelley's sophomore solo album, SONGS FOR A NEW MOON.

Celebrating the one-year anniversary of the project this week, American Songwriter lauded Kelley as "one of country music's most reliable and versatile singers," and praised, "the infectious melodies, luxurious pop production, light, and ambiance that inspired the Georgia native to chase a music career overflow from his new songs." Good Morning America hailed, "One genre Kelley emphasized in the new album was a modern take on 1980s pop," while PEOPLE applauded Kelley's ability to "transport listeners back to a time when music, and the world around it, simply felt better."

"I sent Richard the album and let him know if there was ever a song he wanted to sing on, to let me know," shares Kelley. "He immediately said, 'Driving And Listening To Music,' and I was blown away."

Marx further recalls with Atwood Magazine, "I really love the whole album. But something about the song 'Driving And Listening To Music' kept me playing it on repeat. So when Charles asked if I'd be into collaborating on a track, I immediately thought of that one. Charles is one of the best singers out there and a great hang, as well. We had fun singing together. Total pleasure."

Marx also joined Kelley for the latest episode of Y'all Aboard Hosted by Charles Kelley on SiriusXM's Yacht Rock Radio (ch. 15). Inviting his music friends to join him each week to swap stories, spin their favorite Yacht Rock tracks, and occasionally attempt a Michael McDonald impression or two, the limited show welcomes listeners to come on board.

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