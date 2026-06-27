Wedding Crashers Dan + Shay Share Their New Song 'Marry You Again'

(Warner Music Nashville) Dan + Shay are bringing the beachy, summertime romance vibes in their brand-new track "Marry You Again" available everywhere. It's the third song released from their forthcoming sixth studio album, Young, set for release on August 21.

The duo have been making headlines recently while promoting the track and "crashing" fan weddings to bring them a surprise first listen well ahead of its release. Watch the guys delight the bride and groom and guests alike in the recap video here.

But their new status as wedding crashers isn't the only reason the acclaimed artists have been drawing massive attention. Dan + Shay were recently tapped to perform the National Anthem ahead of the 2026 World Cup opening match, delivering a performance "fans are calling...one of the best they've heard" (Country Living). Shortly after the live TV broadcast, Fox Sports shared a clip of the performance on social media that quickly went viral, racking up more than 700,000 views in just three hours, with FIFA's official post of the performance currently surpassing 8 million views and counting. USA Today called it a "one-of-a-kind performance of 'The Star-Spangled Banner'" with Men's Journal declaring that the "goose-bump inducing performance" was a hit.

The momentum continues to build as they near the release of Young, which follows the duo's Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney as they've navigated family, faith, and following dreams during one of the most prolific seasons of their storied 13-year career. Co-produced by Smyers, alongside longtime collaborator Scott Hendricks, Young moves through the universal rhythms of life.

The album's personal and hope-filled lead single, "Say So", is nearing Top 20 at country radio now and continues to ignite national and community awareness about the timely and important topic of suicide prevention. In addition, its powerful music video, conceptualized and directed by Smyers offers a long-lasting visual that allows room for watchers to react, and mobilize, in their own way.

The multiple award-winners will head out on The Young Tour across North America this fall in support of the album and featuring special guests Tyler Hubbard and Josh Ross. The 26-date run kicks off Friday, September 11 in Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Music Center before making stops in Tinley Park, Wantagh, Gilford, Syracuse, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Tampa, Dallas, Denver, and more, before wrapping Saturday, November 7 in Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre.

DAN + SHAY: THE YOUNG TOUR 2026 DATES:

Fri Sep 11 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center^*

Sat Sep 12 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre^*

Sun Sep 13 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater^*

Thu Sep 17 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater^*

Fri Sep 18 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion^*

Sat Sep 19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center^*

Thu Sep 24 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center^*

Fri Sep 25 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview^*

Sat Sep 26 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena*

Thu Oct 01 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre^

Fri Oct 02 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater^*

Sat Oct 03 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre^*

Thu Oct 08 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center^*

Fri Oct 09 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena^*

Sat Oct 10 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann^*

Thu Oct 15 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^*

Fri Oct 16 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^*

Sat Oct 17 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^*

Thu Oct 22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion^*

Fri Oct 23 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP^*

Sat Oct 24 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater^*

Thu Oct 29 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena^*

Fri Oct 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center^*

Thu Nov 05 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^*

Fri Nov 06 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center^*

Sat Nov 07 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre^*

^with Tyler Hubbard

*with Josh Ross

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