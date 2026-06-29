Charley Crockett To Deliver 'Clovis' Album In Time For July 4th

(Atlantic) Multi GRAMMY Award-nominated, critically acclaimed country iconoclast Charley Crockett proudly announces plans for the official release of his latest album, Clovis, returning to all DSPs on July 3, in partnership with Atlantic Outpost.
Clovis marks Charley's fourth full-length LP of original music within just a 16-month span and remarkably his 17th studio album since his 2015 debut, A Stolen Jewel. Co-produced by Charley and his creative kindred spirit, GRAMMY Award-winning producer Shooter Jennings, the bulk of the album was written and recorded with Charley's band The Blue Drifters in Clovis, New Mexico, at the iconic Norman Petty studios, a national landmark where legendary artists like Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, Waylon Jennings, and more had recorded some of their biggest hits in the 1950's.
Charley broke the news to his fans today on his socials, writing: "Happy 4th of July week y'all. Sometimes you need to fight. Goliath vs Goliath. On this 250th birthday for America, I'm reminded that freedom is something you continue to fight for. A war that never ends. Today, we win one battle. Clovis is out 4th of July weekend on Atlantic Outpost. Let's ride."
Charley will be on the road for the majority of 2026, with headline dates coast-to-coast throughout summer and fall. Full tour itinerary below.
More to come soon...
CLOVIS TRACKLISTING:
The Hallelujah Trail
Down By Law
One Eyed Jack
Image of a Woman
Eagle and the Crow
Top Hand
Country Music
Last Night at the Alamo
Clovis
Don't Take Your Guns to Town
Albuquerque Lights
I Ain't Riding Anymore
Honky Tonk Philosophy
Waylon Rides Again
CHARLEY CROCKETT TOUR DATES
6/30 Billings, MT Downtown Billings
7/4 Calgary, AB Spruce Meadows
7/8 Casper, WY Ford Wyoming Center
7/10 Saint Paul, MN Minnesota Country Club Fest
7/11 Atla, WY Targhee Fest
7/12 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
7/14 Troutdale, OR McMenamins Edgefield
7/15 Spokane, WA Northern Quest Resort & Casino - BECU Live Spokane
7/16 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
7/18 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
7/19 San Francisco, CA Stern Grove Festival
7/27 Goshen, IN Elkhart County Fairgrounds
8/27 Canyon, TX The Lumberyard Canyon
8/28 Fort Worth, TX Billy Bob's Texas
8/29 Fort Worth, TX Billy Bob's Texas
8/30 Helotes, TX John T. Floore Country Store
9/1 Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre
9/2 Dothan, AL The Plant
9/4 Savannah, GA Johnny Mercer Theatre
9/5 Charlottesville, VA Ting Pavilion
9/9 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - Steinmetz Hall
9/10 Fort Lauderdale, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
9/12 Tunica Resorts, MS Horseshoe Casino's Bluesville
9/14 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live!
9/15 Madison, WI The Sylvee
9/16 Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park
9/17 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
9/19 Youngstown, OH Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater
9/21 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion
9/22 North Charleston, SC Firefly Distillery - Lawn
9/24 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
9/25 Atlanta, GA Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
9/26 Louisville, KY Kentucky Expo Center
9/29 Lewiston, NY Artpark Mainstage Theater
10/1 New York, NY SummerStage in Central Park
10/2 Asbury Park, NJ Stone Pony Summer Stage
10/3 Ocean City, MD Country Calling Festival
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