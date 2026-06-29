Craig Morgan To Salute America's Heroes With New Song 'Blanket Of Stars'

(BBR) Country Music star and Army Reserve soldier Craig Morgan draws from a lifetime of service in his new track, "Blanket of Stars," releasing July 3 on BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville ahead of America's 250th birthday.

Written by Johnny Cummings and Krista Marie and produced by Phil O'Donnell and Mickey Jack Cones, "Blanket Of Stars" honors the sacrifice and dedication of the men and women who serve our country and reflects Craig's unique perspective as both an entertainer and servicemember.

"Going back more than two centuries, our great nation has an inspiring record of military service and it's a reminder of the sacrifices our military personnel make to protect the freedoms we have all come to know and love," shares Craig. "'Blanket Of Stars' is one of those songs that speaks directly about that sacrifice."

Fans can hear Craig hosting "4th of July Guest DJ with Craig Morgan" on SiriusXM's Y2Kountry (Channel 57) over the Independence Day holiday weekend, featuring patriotic favorites celebrating America's 250th birthday. He'll also host and perform during America Salutes You Armed Forces 250th Birthday show, streaming July 1 on Disney+ and Hulu.

Under this blanket of stars

Nothin' can keep us apart

Whenever I'm standin' in the dark

You'll always be here inside my heart

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