Rock The South 2026 Expands to Four Days

(ELEVATE) Rock The South recently shifted dates and has expanded from three days to four October 1-4, 2026 with a newly announced, star-studded lineup, marking a major new chapter for the beloved Southern tradition as it moves to its brand new home, The Fields at Decatur.

Over 30 artists will perform at the new four-day event which will also feature a Midway Fair including carnival rides, games, fair food and more, an exciting value-added element for fans not offered at past events.

This exciting addition marks the first time Decatur has had a fair since 2018 and the first time ever that Rock The South has hosted a fair as part of its annual event.

Rock the South 2026 headliners Jason Aldean, Riley Green, Zach Top and Jessie Murph will be joined by an all-star mix of country icons and rising stars. The October lineup is as follows:

Thursday, October 1st - Zach Top, Craig Morgan, The Castellows, Cole Goodwin, The Creekers, Aniston Pate, Callie Prince and Titus Thornton

Friday, October 2nd - Jason Aldean, Kameron Marlowe, The Band Perry, Phil Kane, Cody Lohden, Myles Morgan, Connor Hicks and Ethan Garner

Saturday, October 3rd - Jessie Murph, BigXThaPlug, Stella Lefty, Lakeview, Jay Webb, Ian Harrison, KG and the Bad Habits and Grace Tyler

Sunday, October 4th - Riley Green, Brantley Gilbert, Avery Anna, Graham Barham, Austin Snell, Tyler Nance, Ava Hall and Emmy Moyen

Ticket Information

Tickets are on sale now for the new October dates

Fans can purchase a variety of ticket options including single day tickets, weekend passes, 4 packs and more

Tickets for the originally scheduled June dates will be honored in October.

Original Thursday, June 11 single day ticket holders will now have access to both Thursday, October 1 and Saturday, October 3 at no additional charge.

Original Friday, June 12 single day ticket holders will now have access to both Friday, October 2 and Saturday, October 3 at no additional charge.

Original Saturday, June 13 single day ticket holders will now have access to both Sunday, October 4 and Saturday, October 3 at no additional charge.

Campers who reserved sites for the previously scheduled 3 day weekend will now have campground access for all 4 new days from October 1-4.

For tickets and full details, visit RockTheSouth.com. Ticket holders that purchased tickets for the originally scheduled June 2026 Rock The South dates have been emailed instructions outlining details for the newly announced dates.

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