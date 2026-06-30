RaeLynn and Rhett Akins Reimagine Country Classic With 'We're American Made'

(Press On) Platinum-selling country artist RaeLynn and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Rhett Akins will release "We're American Made" on July 3 via Red Van Records, a reimagined version inspired by The Oak Ridge Boys' iconic No. 1 hit "American Made."

Ahead of its July 3 release, RaeLynn and Akins performed "We're American Made" together at the Grand Ole Opry. While honoring the spirit of the original, "We're American Made" shifts the focus from a personal love story to a broader celebration of the people, places and values that continue to shape the American experience.

"We're American Made" also follows a landmark moment in Akins' career. On June 28, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member was surprised on the Grand Ole Opry stage with an invitation from friend and Opry member Jon Pardi to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. Akins, whose songwriting catalog includes 36 No. 1 country hits, will officially be inducted into the Opry later this year.

For the reimagined version of the song, the original "American Made" songwriters and longtime collaborators, Bob DiPiero and Pat McManus, teamed with songwriter Amy Stroup, preserving the spirit of the original while giving it a fresh perspective. Produced by Corey Crowder, the recording blends modern country production with the heart and optimism that made "American Made" a country music classic more than four decades ago.

"The first time I heard this version, it just made me smile," said RaeLynn. "It's fun, it's positive, and it reminds me of so many things that bring people together. There's a real sense of pride and American Pride in it, and that's something that resonates across generations. Getting to record it with Rhett and help introduce this song to a new generation made it really special."

"I grew up hearing 'American Made' on the radio and loved it every time it came on," said Akins. "Great country songs never get old, and this is one of those songs. It's a classic for a reason. The writing is timeless, and it was a lot of fun to put a new spin on it while keeping the spirit of the original intact."

Filled with imagery of highways, hometowns, fireworks and freedom, "We're American Made" arrives as the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary. With its singalong chorus, the song captures the pride, gratitude and sense of community that have long been woven into the fabric of country music.

Originally recorded by The Oak Ridge Boys, "American Made" reached No. 1 on the Billboard country chart in 1983 and remains one of the group's most enduring hits. More than forty years later, "We're American Made" offers a fresh perspective while paying tribute to the songwriters and legacy behind a country classic. Pre-save here

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