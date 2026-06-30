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Scotty McCreery Interviews Josh Turner On Next Episode Of Prime Country

Official Announcement | Published: Jun 30, 2026 3:35 PM EDT
Scotty McCreery Interviews Josh Turner On Next Episode Of Prime Country

(TPR) Scotty McCreery, sat down to interview one of his musical heroes, Josh Turner, for the July 2026 episode of his monthly SiriusXM show, "Prime Country with Scotty McCreery," which premieres on Saturday, July 4 at 3 PM ET.

The show, which is in its second year, focuses on McCreery's love for '80s and '90s country music as he spins the songs he loves while sharing stories. Turner is the first artist to guest on the show, with more guests planned for future episodes. After its initial airing, the show will have 8 re-airs throughout July (schedule below).

"I am honored that Josh agreed to be the first guest for my SiriusXM show," said McCreery. "He has been a musical hero of mine for years, but I'm proud to say he is also my friend. Was great chatting with him, and I look forward to talking with more artists on the show from time to time."

The July episode of "Prime Country with Scotty McCreery" airs on these dates:
July 4 (Saturday) at 3 PM ET
July 5 (Sunday) at 9 PM ET
July 6 (Monday) at 12 PM ET
July 10 (Friday) at 10 PM ET
July 14 (Tuesday) at 12 AM ET and 5 PM ET
July 16 (Thursday) at 4 PM ET
July 22 (Wednesday) at 3 AM ET
July 25 (Saturday) at 10 AM ET

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