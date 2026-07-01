T. Graham Brown Celebrates America's 250th Birthday On Live Wire

(2911) Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy-nominated country music favorite T. Graham Brown is celebrating America's 250th birthday all month long on "Live Wire," his popular SiriusXM program on Prime Country (Channel 58), with patriotic music, unforgettable stories, and one of country music's most recognizable voices.
This month's featured guest is Aaron Tippin, who joins Brown for an entertaining conversation filled with memories from the road, stories behind the songs, and reflections on the music that helped define a generation. Throughout July, Brown also spotlights music from Charlie Daniels, Jimmy Fortune, Darryl Worley, The Oak Ridge Boys, Lee Greenwood, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, and his own award-winning catalog.
"We're celebrating America's 250th birthday this month on Live Wire," shares Brown. "Get ready for fireworks and fantastic music! I'm sitting down with Aaron Tippin for some unforgettable stories and tunes. Also, I'll be playing songs from Charlie Daniels, Jimmy Fortune, Darryl Worley, The Oak Ridge Boys, Lee Greenwood, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, and me! Don't miss out on the stories and music-tune in and let's celebrate summer together. It's Live Wire, SiriusXM Prime Country, Channel 58."
July Broadcast Schedule:
Premieres Wednesday, July 1 - 10:00 p.m. ET
Additional Airings:
Thursday, July 2 - 1:00 a.m. ET & 3:00 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 5 - 11:00 a.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7 - 12:00 a.m. ET & 11:00 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9 - 3:00 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 18 - 2:00 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 19 - 6:00 p.m. ET
Monday, July 20 - 12:00 p.m. ET
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