.

T. Graham Brown Celebrates America's 250th Birthday On Live Wire

Official Announcement | Published: Jul 01, 2026 1:25 PM EDT
T. Graham Brown Celebrates America's 250th Birthday On Live Wire

(2911) Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy-nominated country music favorite T. Graham Brown is celebrating America's 250th birthday all month long on "Live Wire," his popular SiriusXM program on Prime Country (Channel 58), with patriotic music, unforgettable stories, and one of country music's most recognizable voices.

This month's featured guest is Aaron Tippin, who joins Brown for an entertaining conversation filled with memories from the road, stories behind the songs, and reflections on the music that helped define a generation. Throughout July, Brown also spotlights music from Charlie Daniels, Jimmy Fortune, Darryl Worley, The Oak Ridge Boys, Lee Greenwood, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, and his own award-winning catalog.

"We're celebrating America's 250th birthday this month on Live Wire," shares Brown. "Get ready for fireworks and fantastic music! I'm sitting down with Aaron Tippin for some unforgettable stories and tunes. Also, I'll be playing songs from Charlie Daniels, Jimmy Fortune, Darryl Worley, The Oak Ridge Boys, Lee Greenwood, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, and me! Don't miss out on the stories and music-tune in and let's celebrate summer together. It's Live Wire, SiriusXM Prime Country, Channel 58."

July Broadcast Schedule:
Premieres Wednesday, July 1 - 10:00 p.m. ET

Additional Airings:
Thursday, July 2 - 1:00 a.m. ET & 3:00 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 5 - 11:00 a.m. ET
Tuesday, July 7 - 12:00 a.m. ET & 11:00 p.m. ET
Thursday, July 9 - 3:00 a.m. ET
Saturday, July 18 - 2:00 p.m. ET
Sunday, July 19 - 6:00 p.m. ET
Monday, July 20 - 12:00 p.m. ET

Related Stories
T. Graham Brown Celebrates America's 250th Birthday On Live Wire

T. Graham Brown Welcomes Grand Ole Opry Member John Conlee To LIVE WIRE

T. Graham Brown Welcomes Richie McDonald of The Frontmen To LIVE WIRE

Wade Hayes Guests On T. Graham Brown's LIVE WIRE

T. Graham Brown Welcomes Neal McCoy To LIVE WIRE

News > Graham Brown

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses Celebrate America's 250th With Ticket Deal- Watch Hollywood Vampires' 'Raise The Dead' At Montreux Jazz Festival- Airbourne- more

Day In Country

Watch Russell Dickerson And Fetty Wap's 'BOOTS' Video- Alan Jackson Rocks Over 80,000 Fans At All-Star Farewell Concert- RaeLynn and Rhett Akins- more

Day In Pop

Usher and Chris Brown Share Recap Of The R&B Tour Kick Off- BTS Set To Launch 'BTS THE CITY 'ARIRANG' LONDON'- Madonna Confessions II Pop-Up- more

Reviews

Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons

Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)

Yes - Aurora

Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

Judy Whitmore - This is Home

Latest News

Guns N' Roses Celebrate America's 250th With Ticket Deal

Watch Hollywood Vampires' 'Raise The Dead' At Montreux Jazz Festival

Hear Airbourne's New Song 'Kid In A Candy Store'

Haken Announce New EP With 'Delirium' Video

Hear Black Sabbath's 'Changes' Covered By Rival Sons' Jay Buchanan

A Perfect Circle's 'Thirteenth Step' Getting Audiophile Reissue

Rolling Stones Collaborators To Rock The Maui Music and Food Experience

Bryan Adams Celebrates Canada Day With '51st State'