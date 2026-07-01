Watch Russell Dickerson And Fetty Wap's 'BOOTS' Video

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson invites fans inside one of CMA Fest 2026's most talked-about moments with the release of the music video for "BOOTS" featuring Fetty Wap, available now.

Directed by Daniella Mason, the video chronicles the duo's unforgettable day in Nashville-from navigating Broadway's packed honky-tonks and shopping for the perfect pair of cowboy boots to surprise appearances across the city and exclusive behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage leading up to their blockbuster Nissan Stadium debut.

The video follows Dickerson and Fetty Wap from the streets of Nashville to the biggest stage in country music, capturing the excitement behind one of the festival's most talked about moments. The story culminates as Dickerson shocks a sold-out Nissan Stadium by bringing out rap icon Fetty Wap for the first-ever live performance of "BOOTS." With more than 50,000 fans on their feet and the Tennessee Titans Cheerleaders joining the celebration, The Tennessean noted, "the crowd lost its mind, and every phone in the house went up."

Co-written by Dickerson, Fetty Wap, Matt Dragstrem and Dylan Marlowe, the track has been hailed by Holler as a "country-trap anthem" and praised by Rolling Stone for having "won over audiences" with its seamless blend of Dickerson's signature country swagger and Fetty Wap's unmistakable style. The collaboration first caught fire after a preview generated tens of millions of views across social media, fueling overwhelming fan demand ahead of the song's release.

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