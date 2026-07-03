Buddy Jewell Releases 'I Am America'

(BNPR) Buddy Jewell has written and released, "I Am America" which offers a heartfelt reminder of the sacrifices, resilience and shared values that helped shape the foundation of the United States.

The song honors the like-minded souls and kindred spirits who continue striving for the same freedoms and ideals envisioned by the nation's forefathers, while acknowledging both America's successes and failures. At its core, "I Am America" is a timely reflection on gratitude, unity and the enduring belief that there is still no better place on earth to call home.

Buddy Jewell reflects, "I actually wrote "I Am America" a few years back. I'd been chatting with an old friend, who, like me, is very patriotic. We'd been discussing how things had changed in the USA since we were kids and what a different world our children were growing up in. I have always had a deep respect and admiration for the brave pioneers who initially settled here hundreds of years ago. They came searching for freedom, with the desire to escape religious persecution and economic hardship, and to raise their families in a way as to preserve their heritage and their culture. I wrote "I Am America" because I wanted to remind my kids and my fans of what an incredible, beautiful, sometimes flawed and many times under-appreciated, country that we've been blessed to be born into. I encourage anyone who might not think as highly of America as I do, to spend some quality time in some other places around the globe like I have. I think it just might change a few folks' minds on the subject. God has so abundantly blessed our nation for 250 years and I pray that he continues to do so for generations to come.

For Buddy Jewell, "I Am America" is more than a song, it is a reflection of a lifelong commitment to honoring the men and women who have served this nation and the values they defend. Throughout his career, Jewell has performed for U.S. service members at military installations across the country and overseas, including an extensive USO tour to remote forward operating bases in Iraq, Kuwait and Afghanistan alongside former Sergeant Major of the Army Kenneth O. Preston. His longtime support of America's military, veterans and charitable organizations, coupled with his deep love for his country, inspired a song that recognizes the sacrifices of those who came before us, celebrates the enduring spirit of the American people and reminds listeners that, despite our imperfections, there is still no greater place to call home.

"I was born on the shores of the Atlantic

When the pilgrims rode the waves across the sea

My growin' pains caused somewhat of a panic

Filling Boston harbor up with English tea

I stood silent in the Old North Church at midnight

Watching Paul Revere as he rode off to war

And I paid the price for freedom

There in crimson on the snow at valley forge

I am America, oh say can you see?

I have been blessed so much

God shed his grace on me

From sea to shining sea

I'm a country full of dreamers and believers

From every corner of the world, I've seen 'em come

All searching for a home and for their freedom

Every nation, every tribe and every tongue

Two hundred fifty years I've seen my share of struggles

There've been times I've had to hang my head in shame

But i pray in the end that history says

I've made this world a better place ..."

Fans can connect with Buddy Jewell each week during his long-running Facebook Live series, "Tuesday's Tune," which has aired every Tuesday for the past eight years. The live program streams at 6 p.m. CST and features live music, stories from the road, fan interaction, and updates on Buddy's latest projects.

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