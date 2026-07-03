Country For A Cause Raises $45,000 For Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt

(Sexton Entertainment) Once again, great things happen when the country music community comes together for a cause! Country For A Cause pulled out all the stops during their CMA Fest 2026 concert at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley and raised $45,000 for Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt and celebrated the 12th Anniversary with a four-hour show like no other!
Hosted by country legend T.G. Sheppard & Kelly Lang, along with Devon O'Day, an eclectic group of stellar performers and special guests including Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Moe Bandy, John Berry, Trey Calloway, Allie Colleen, Linda Davis, Hannah Dasher, Ty Herndon, Jake Hoot, Dani-elle Kleha, The Kody Norris Show, The Malpass Brothers, Neal McCoy, Heidi Newfield, Makenzie Phipps, and Mark Wills, along with surprise guests Chad Brock, Aubrey Nicole (The Voice), Thompson Square, and Billy Yates all donated their time and talents to raise money to help children on their health care journey. The event was sponsored by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms Chicken, and the group of dynamic entertainers performed to a sold-out house for the seventh consecutive year!
"Kelly and I are once again honored to have been asked to host Country For A Cause. It truly is one of our favorite concert events of the year and a special way to kick off CMA Fest. Thanks to everyone who gave their time, talent, and support to make our 12th annual benefit concert such a tremendous success. With twenty incredible artists donating their performances for a great cause, it's easy to see why this event continues to be so special. These folks have some of the biggest hearts in the music industry. This year's Country For A Cause was absolutely the best ever, and we are grateful for everyone who helped make it another sold-out event. We hope to see everyone again next year." - T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang
"The entire Country For A Cause team is thrilled with the fundraising results from our production this year to benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee! Thank you to Scott Sexton, our CEO, the Board of Directors, the volunteers, 3rd & Lindsley, Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms, Mezek Films, our radio partner at 106.7 Y'all FM, and the artists who give it their all to make this year's show so successful. A huge amount of gratitude goes to our devoted audiences who return year after year with their generous contributions and support. This year has been a rough year for everyone, and you still showed up! Thank you!" - Sherri Forrest, President of Country For A Cause
12th Annual Country For A Cause Announced
Country For A Cause Raises $90,000 For Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital
11th Annual Country For A Cause Announced
Country For A Cause Raises $60,000 For Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital
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