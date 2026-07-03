Hear Ian Munsick's 'Cutthroat World'

(EBM) Wyoming native Ian Munsick is offering up an escape from the "Cutthroat World", which was written by Munsick alongside Wynn Varble and Jay Knowles, and offers the latest taste of his first full-length project via WEST TO THE REST RECORDS / Triple Tigers Records, The Mountain Goat, due on August 21, 2026. Spanning 15 tracks, The Mountain Goat was produced by Munsick, Jeremy Spillman and Mike Robinson.

"Fishing has always found its way into country music, but you've never heard a fishing song like this one," quips Munsick. "'Cutthroat World' casts you out into the rivers of the Rockies in escape of the savage, money-driven society so many of us have to deal with during the work week. If you're like me, the only kind of cutthroat you want to work with is a trout... it's about time country music had a fly fishing anthem."

Along with co-producing the album, Munsick also played an extensive role in the instrumentation heard on the record. In total, Munsick is credited with playing nine different instruments: acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass guitar, mandolin, banjo, harmonica, piano, bouzouki and kazoo, as well as lending background vocals and programming.

Munsick promises to deliver fans a memorable tour of the west with a series of shows during album release week, as well as the launch of his Schaefer Outfitter clothing line on August 18. As part of "The Road to The Mountain Goat," Munsick's official album release show will be held at Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater in Park City, Utah on August 22 as part of the Deer Valley Concert Series.

Founded in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Schaefer Outfitter has spent four decades providing western wear to working cowboys and ranchers. Their collection with Munsick will include custom pearl snap shirts, outerwear, hats and graphic tees designed collaboratively between Munsick and the Schaefer team.

Munsick is also partnering with The Landmark Hotel & Casino to open the Ian Munsick Cowboy Bar & Western Grill in August in Deadwood, S.D on September 18. Built between 1894-1920, The Landmark is Deadwood's largest historic structure at approximately 35,000 square feet. The Ian Munsick Cowboy Bar & Western Grill will reside within over 2,600 square feet of the footprint. The venue will promote and celebrate country and western music with old school country bar decor, along with two performance stages, one indoors and one outdoors.

The Road to The Mountain Goat Shows:

Aug 21 || Minden, NV || TJ's Corral Outdoor

Aug 22 || Park City, UT || Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

Aug 25 || Morrison, CO || Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug 28 || Pueblo, CO || Colorado State Fair

Sept 11 || San Angelo, TX || Black Buck Amphitheater

Sept 12 || Albuquerque, NM | New Mexico State Fair

Sept 18 || Deadwood, SD || Deadwood Jam

The Mountain Goat Tracklist:

1. Mountain Goat (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Ross Holmes)

2. Geronimo (Ian Munsick, Devin Dawson, Mike Robinson)

3. My Montana (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman)

4. Legends of the Fall Interlude

5. Made Me A Man (Ian Munsick, Mike Robinson, Tucker Beathard)

6. Blue Roan (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Ryan Beaver)

7. Love Is Blind (Ian Munsick, Ryan Tyndell, Jeremy Spillman)

8. Medicine Man (Ian Munsick, Mike Robinson, Jeremy Spillman, Ryan Beaver)

9. Cutthroat World (Ian Munsick, Wynn Varble, Jay Knowles)

10. Mountain Goat Reprise (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Ross Holmes)

11. Palomino Eyes (Ian Munsick, Phil O'Donnell)

12. Earn Your Spurs (Ian Munsick, Adam James, Jared Conrad)

13. The Girl I Left Behind Interlude

14. World War III (Ian Munsick, Mike Robinson, Jeremy Spillman)

15. Winter In Wyoming (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Phil O'Donnell)

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