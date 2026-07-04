Hear Briscoe's New Single 'The Heart of Texas'

(PR) Briscoe's new single, "The Heart of Texas,", commemorates the anniversary of the devastating 2025 Texas floods that forever changed countless lives across the state.

Inspired by the true stories of families who lost homes, livelihoods, and loved ones the song honors both the heartbreak left behind and the remarkable outpouring of support that followed. Through vivid storytelling and Briscoe's heartfelt Americana sound, "The Heart of Texas" captures a defining truth about Texans; when disaster strikes, neighbors show up.

The song's emotional centerpiece is found in its powerful refrain: "Two thirds the state, half the world, and all my living kin helped the Heart of Texas start to beat again."

Drawing from images of river communities, volunteer crews, Coast Guard helicopters, ranchers, first responders, friends, and strangers working side by side the song celebrates the resilience that emerged in the aftermath of tragedy.

"After the floods in July of last year, Truett and I both spent time volunteering in and around the Kerrville area. We were struck by how, in the face of such devastation, there was always a spirit of hope in the air. The strength of community left a lasting impression on us and inspired us to write this song honoring both the lives that were lost that day, and the folks that are helping the Texas Hill Country get back on its feet again," says Philip Lupton.

In recognition of the communities that inspired "The Heart of Texas," Briscoe will donate a portion of music sales proceeds from the song to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund to support neighbors impacted by the floods and contribute to ongoing recovery efforts.

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