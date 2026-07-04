Stream Stella Lefty's New Single 'Good At Leaving'

(align) Following the release of her acclaimed EP Is This Heaven?, Stella Lefty drops new track, "Good At Leaving," available via Atlantic Outpost. The track arrives after teasing soundbites of it online and performing it in recent sets with fans begging for its official release, and continues the momentum behind a defining year that has established Stella as one of most exciting new voices on the rise.

Amid a remarkable year for Stella, she has now amassed more than 370 million career streams and over 1 billion views across platforms, while cultivating a passionate fanbase that has propelled her from viral discovery to sold-out headline shows. Breakout single "Boston" continues its impressive run after reaching the Top 15 of the Billboard Hot 100 and Top 5 on the Billboard Country Charts, while her EP Is This Heaven? introduced a new chapter of emotionally rich, hook-filled songwriting highlighted by Billboard Hot 100 charting duet "Something To Lose" with Vincent Mason.

Fresh off a sold-out headline tour and standout performances at CMA Fest and Stagecoach, Stella's momentum continues this summer with appearances at Lollapalooza, Osheaga, Austin City Limits, Bourbon & Beyond, and more, alongside select dates supporting Tucker Wetmore. View full routing below.

With "Good At Leaving," Stella builds on the world of Is This Heaven? while continuing to carve out a lane that's entirely her own, blending diaristic songwriting, irresistible pop instincts, and the kind of emotional authenticity that's quickly making her one of music's most exciting breakout artists.

TOUR DATES:

Sat Jul 4 - London, UK - Mumford and Sons' British Summer Time %

Mon Jul 6 - London, UK - Hoxton Hall #

Thu Jul 9 - Dublin, IE - The Academy 2 #

Sat Jul 11 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso #

Sat Aug 1 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga 2026 %

Sun Aug 2 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza 2026 %

Thu Aug 6 - Davenport, IA - Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds with Jessie Murph %

Thu Aug 20 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park ^

Fri Aug 21 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery ^

Sun Aug 23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre ^

Fri Sept 18 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed ^

Sat Sept 19 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple ^

Sun Sept 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE ^

Sun Sept 27 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond %

Sat Oct 3 - Decatur, AL - Rock the South %

Sun Oct 4 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits %

Sat Oct 10 - Ballarat Central, AU - Strummingbird Festival %

Sun Oct 11 - Melbourne, AU - Prince Bandroom #

Thu Oct 15 - Sydney, AU - Metro Theatre #

Sat Oct 17 - Newcastle East, AU - Strummingbird Festival %

Sun Oct 18 - Birtinya, AU - Strummingbird Festival %

Fri Oct 30 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365 Club #

Sun Nov 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubador #

Mon Nov 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre #

Tue Nov 3 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom #

Fri Nov 6 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas (Cambridge Room) #

Sat Nov 7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston (Bronze Peacock Room) #

Tue Nov 10 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade #

Thu Nov 12 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House #

Sun Nov 15 - New York, NY - Webster Hall #

Mon Nov 16 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom #

Tue Nov 17 - Boston, MA - Royale #

Thu Nov 19 - Washington, D.C. - The Atlantis #

Sat Nov 21 - Nashville, TN - The Truth #

Mon Nov 23 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall #

^ Tucker Wetmore "The Brunette World Tour"

# headline show

% festival date

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