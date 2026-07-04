Watch DELTONA's 'This Country' Visualizer

(IC) Kicking off Fourth of July weekend with a bang, DELTONA are unveiling a new redneck anthem with their latest single, "The Country." A full-throttle tribute to their upbringing and heritage, "The Country" is out now via The Core Records.

"'The Country' was one of the first high-energy songs we wrote together," DELTONA reveal. "It's filled with the things we love about country living and the way each of us was raised. We think a lot of people will relate to it, and if nothing else, it'll get you moving."

In a new high-water mark for DELTONA - vocalist Ned Abernathy, guitarist Caleb Miller, and drummer Chris Deaton - "The Country" serves as both an essential summer soundtrack and a defining statement of the band's identity. Written by DELTONA, Dan Agee, and Nick Wayne, the country-rock anthem shines a light on the everyday details that define small-town life in the South (e.g., two-lane roads, single-pump gas stations, King Ranch trucks), turning their signature Southern storytelling into an unstoppable display of all-out country pride.

In the official visualizer for "The Country," DELTONA fully lean into the song's unruly spirit, with Abernathy riding a John Deere lawn tractor down the street as his bandmates wave an American flag and set off fireworks in broad daylight.

The follow-up to "Let It Burn" (a candid and smoldering stunner released last month), "The Country" arrives after weeks of anticipation from fans, thanks to DELTONA's off-the-wall social media teases - including a Hot Rod-inspired sketch announcing the song, impromptu performances at local gas stations, Dairy Queen pit stops, questionably legal backyard fireworks, and more. Hailed by Atwood Magazine for "blending Eric Church-sized swagger and a healthy dose of country-rock chaos into one of Nashville's most entertaining new acts," DELTONA boast a dynamic catalog also including their August 2025 debut single "Heartbreak Fix" and arena-sized breakup songs like "Love Don't Love Me," "How To Not Help A Heartbreak," and "Cared Enough to Cry."

Produced by DELTONA's frequent collaborator Jason Massey (Cole Swindell, Kelsea Ballerini), "The Country" doubles down on the rowdy intensity of their recent single to "Party's In The Back" (a May release featured on Country Swag's "New Country Music Friday" playlist). In perfect lockstep with its mood of unapologetic celebration, the track roars to life with pounding rhythms, blazing banjo riffs, and a masterful barrage of explosive guitar work. While Abernathy delivers each verse in a rapid-fire cadence, his voice soars into a full-throated crescendo at the chorus, driving home DELTONA's fierce devotion to the country way of life: "I'll never leave the country / Got all I need from Sunday to Sunday / No better livin' nowhere in the world / Than country fried chicken / And a country-fied girl."

Cementing their reputation as a formidable live act, DELTONA recently tore through a run of dates with Lee Brice, Jordan Davis, Avery Anna, and more. Following a knockout performance at WME's "Losers Live" showcase at The Duck Blind during CMA Fest week, the trio caught up with Russell Dickerson outside Nissan Stadium, continuing a kinship with one of their earliest champions. With support slots for legendary hitmaker Rodney Atkins and country stars George Birge and Cooper Alan also under their belt, DELTONA are now gearing up for an August 8 show at The Beat Box in East Liverpool, OH.

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