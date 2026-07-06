Billy Strings Adds Dates To Fall Headline Tour

(Sacks & Co) 3x Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings adds three new shows to his extensive headline tour this fall, including Austin's Moody Center and two special performances that will mark the grand reopening of Chattanooga's newly renovated Tivoli Theatre. See below for complete tour itinerary.
Tickets for Chattanooga's theatre shows will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster Request. A locals-only pre-sale begins Tuesday, July 7 at 10:00am local time, followed by the Ticketmaster ticket request period, which begins on Wednesday, July 8 at 10:00am local time and ends on Monday, July 13 at 11:59pm local time. Tickets for the Austin show will be available for general on-sale this Friday, July 10 at 10:00am local time.
The new shows coincide with the recent reveal of Strings' highly anticipated new album, So Much for Goodbyes, out August 28 via Reprise Records. Pre-order/pre-save HERE. Ahead of the release, Strings unveiled a new song from the project, "Burn the Other End," (written by Strings and Paul Hoffman). Watch the official music video HERE. Produced by Strings and T Bone Burnett, the new 16-track project finds Strings channeling a deeply personal period into his most musically mature and reflective body of work to date. The record is accompanied by original artwork created by Strings' late mother, Debra Apostol.
"I made this record to honor my mother," Strings shares. "To notice and embrace this very significant period of grief in my life and make art from it. To turn my heartbreak into songs while using my guitar as a coping mechanism as I always have. It's always been there for me to lean on through the hard times, and I figure it always will...until it's my time to say goodbye."
So Much For Goodbyes will be available on vinyl in black, wood grain, and sun core variants, with all production completed in the U.S. The records were plated and pressed at Denver's Paramount Pressing & Plating, founded by veteran engineer Gary Salstrom and multi-Grammy Award winner David Rawlings, and cut for vinyl by Jeff Powell at Take Out Vinyl in Memphis, TN.
Alongside his headline tour, Strings recently returned to PBS' legendary Austin City Limits, where his performance will air later this fall as part of Season 52. Additionally, his first annual "Ionia Freak Fair" will take place on August 28 and 29, featuring performances from Strings, Sierra Hull, Greensky Bluegrass and more.
BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES
July 14-Roanoke, VA-Berglund Center (SOLD OUT)
July 17-Portsmouth, VA-Portsmouth Pavilion (SOLD OUT)
July 18-Portsmouth, VA-Portsmouth Pavilion (SOLD OUT)
July 21-Boston, MA-Agganis Arena (SOLD OUT)
July 22-Boston, MA-Agganis Arena (SOLD OUT)
July 24-Portland, ME-Cross Insurance Arena (SOLD OUT)
July 25-Portland, ME-Cross Insurance Arena (SOLD OUT)
July 28-Hartford, CT-PeoplesBank Arena (SOLD OUT)
July 31-Bethel, NY-Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (SOLD OUT)
August 1-Bethel, NY-Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (SOLD OUT)
August 4-Charleston, WV-Charleston Coliseum (SOLD OUT)
August 6- Fishers, IN-Fishers Event Center (SOLD OUT)
August 7-Fishers, IN-Fishers Event Center (SOLD OUT)
August 8-Fishers, IN-Fishers Event Center (SOLD OUT)
August 28-Ionia, MI-Ionia Freak Fair (SOLD OUT)
August 29-Ionia, MI-Ionia Freak Fair (SOLD OUT)
September 18-Denver, CO-Ball Arena (SOLD OUT)
September 19-Denver, CO-Ball Arena (SOLD OUT)
September 20-Denver, CO-Paramount Theatre** (SOLD OUT)
September 25-Los Angeles, CA-The Orpheum Theatre** (SOLD OUT)
September 26-Inglewood, CA-Kia Forum
September 28-San Diego, CA-Pechanga Arena
October 2-Oakland, CA-Oakland Arena
October 3-Oakland, CA-Oakland Arena
October 6-Eugene, OR-Matthew Knight Arena
October 9-Everett, WA-Angel of the Winds Arena
October 10-Everett, WA-Angel of the Winds Arena
October 20-Chattanooga, TN- Tivoli Theatre**
October 21-Chattanooga, TN-Tivoli Theatre**
October 23-Huntsville, AL-The Orion Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)
October 24-Huntsville, AL-The Orion Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)
October 30-Baltimore, MD-CFG Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)
October 31-Baltimore, MD-CFG Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)
December 4-New Orleans, LA-Saenger Theatre** (SOLD OUT)
December 5-New Orleans, LA-Smoothie King Center
December 9-Sugar Land, TX-Smart Financial Centre
December 11-Fort Worth, TX-Dickies Arena
December 12-Austin, TX-Moody Center
**Ticketmaster ticketing request
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