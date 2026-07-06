Eli Young Band Announce Keep on Dreaming Tour

(EBM) Following the release of Life At Best (15 Years Deluxe), Texas hitmakers Eli Young Band announce their headlining Keep on Dreaming Tour, kicking off at The Bullpen in Washington, D.C. on August 6.

With shows throughout the U.S., including stops in Vancouver, BC, Bozeman, MT, Monterey, CA, Baton Rouge, LA and more through October, tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 10 at 10am local time.

Life At Best, the band's third studio album, also celebrates its 15th anniversary with a limited edition vinyl, available for purchase now, alongside a digital release on all streaming platforms.

Featuring No. 1 singles such as 5x Platinum and CMA Song of the Year "Crazy Girl" and 3x Platinum "Even If It Breaks Your Heart," Life At Best was a career-defining album that cemented the band's longevity in country music. The new release expands on the original album, adding demos and alternate versions that have never before been released in physical format.

Eli Young Band launched a new era with their latest album Strange Hours, available now. As the band's first independently released album via UnLevel Records, Strange Hours comprises 13 songs, all co-written as a band or with long-trusted collaborators, and introduces a new chapter driven by experience and a million miles of wisdom, from a band of brothers who grew from hometown heroes into globe-trotting, chart-topping pioneers still very much in their prime. Eric Arjes and Jimmy Robbins produced 12 of the 13 tracks, while "Bad Luck" was produced by Julian Raymond and Scott Borchetta.

Seeking both a fresh start and a return to their roots with this project, the never-changing lineup of Mike Eli, James Young, Jon Jones and Chris Thompson sought out Panhandle House Studio in their hometown of Denton, Texas - the birthplace of the college friends-turned-bandmates' 2005 debut album Level, which spawned fan-favorites such as "Small Town Kid" and set the stage for the numerous hits that have followed in the 20 years since.

Keep on Dreaming Tour Dates

Aug. 6 The Bullpen - Washington, D.C.

Aug. 7 Reverb - Reading, PA

Aug. 8 Ulster County Fair - New Paltz, NY

Aug. 9 Bottle & Cork - Dewey Beach, DE

Aug. 13 River Rhythms Series - Albany, OR

Aug. 14 Umatilla County Fair - Hermiston, OR

Aug. 15 Red Truck Series - Vancouver, BC

Aug. 21 Iowa State Fair - Des Moines, IA

Aug. 22 Abilene Christian University - Abilene, TX

Aug. 27 Latitude 39 - Truckee, CA

Aug. 28 Music on the Mountain - Weston, OR

Aug. 29 Alpenglow Festival - Bozeman, MT

Sept. 3 Monterey County Fair - Monterey, CA

Sept. 6 Camp Margaritaville - Crystal Beach, TX

Sept. 11 Canterbury Park - Shakopee, MN (with LANCO)

Sept. 18 Ojibwa Casino - Marquette, MI

Sept. 19 Hero Fest - Houma, LA

Sept. 26 Battle of Smoke & Sound - Dumas, TX

Oct. 1 Quarry Park - Rocklin, CA

Oct. 2 Siesta Valley Bowl - Orinda, CA

Oct. 3 Temecula Stampede - Temecula, CA

Oct. 4 Barrelhouse - Paso Robles, CA

Oct. 9 RC McGraws - Manhattan, KS

Oct. 10 Nite Life - Alva, OK

Oct. 15 Texas Club - Baton Rouge, LA

Oct. 16 Shrimporee - Aransas Pass, TX

Oct. 17 Jack's Backstage - Ruidoso, NM

Oct. 23 Hollywood Casino - Aurora, IL

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