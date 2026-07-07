49 Winchester Announces 'Homecoming' Headline Show

(VLM) Southwest Virginia's own 49 Winchester will close out its record-setting year with a debut headline appearance at the historic Freedom Hall Civic Center Arena in Johnson City, Tenn., on December 12.

The ACM-nominated six-piece, whose roots remain in neighboring Castlewood, Va., has seen its most triumphant chapter yet with the acclaimed release of Change of Plans, the group's sixth studio album and first on Lucille Records / MCA.

This show will mark the alt-country innovators' first-and-only homecoming show of 2026, with support from fellow Appalachian favorites Sundy Best and The Local Honeys. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 10 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a special artist presale starting Wednesday, July 8 at 10:00 a.m. local time and running until Thursday, July 9 at 10:00 p.m. local time.

"Growing up, we always heard stories about all the legendary rock bands and country artists that have played Freedom Hall. We're excited to have a spot to bring the full show home," shares bassist Chase Chafin. "Our music has taken us all over the world in the last several years. Before that, we played just about every room that would have us in the Tri-Cities and Southwest Virginia. This concert really will be a homecoming for us and for so many people that have been with 49 since the beginning."

Change of Plans marks the band's debut release under Lucille Records / MCA, and was executive produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson) at his recording studio in Savannah, Ga. Released May 15, 2026, the record has garnered praise from numerous outlets including NPR, People, Billboard, and Rolling Stone, which noted "49 Winchester have already managed to wield a level of influence over other artists that some bands never see in a five-decade career." To date, the group has amassed over 2 million monthly listeners, more than 500 million career streams, and over 10 million streams of Change of Plans.

49 Winchester is currently on tour and will make an appearance tonight, July 7, at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in support of Eric Church before embarking on a full slate of North American tour dates with Tim McGraw. The band will then make its way through Colorado, Montana, and the Southwest before circling back to East Tennessee for its career-defining homecoming celebration.

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