Dolly Parton Musical Coming To Broadway

(TPR) Dolly Parton, and producers, Danny Nozell, Adam Speers for ATG Productions, and Gavin Kalin Productions announced today that DOLLY: A True Original Musical, a remarkable journey through the life of this trailblazing woman, will come to Broadway this winter with tickets going on pre-sale starting tomorrow, July 8 at 10 AM ET. dollymusical.com

Preview performances, which will be available for public purchase, will commence Monday, December 7 and the show's opening night will take place on Parton's 81st birthday: Tuesday, January 19, 2027. The new musical will only play New York's St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

DOLLY: A True Original Musical features music by Parton that includes some of her iconic hits as well as new songs she has written especially for the musical, a book by Parton and two-time Emmy Award winner Maria S. Schlatter, and is directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher.

Dolly Parton said, "My whole life has been a musical. A grand ole opera really! We have a wonderful director, sets, costumes, choreography, music and all the things you need to make a wonderful, entertaining show! Can't wait to see you there!"

Director Bartlett Sher added, "During our world premiere in Nashville, I was overwhelmed by the deep connection audiences have with Dolly. You mention her name and people light up and share a time that she has inspired them and brought them joy. But despite all of that genuine love, Dolly has never really shared her story before. She's offered glimpses and peeks, but this musical allows her to reveal the unfiltered story in her own words. As we prepare to come to Broadway, we're thrilled to show that rhinestones were never her whole story."

Adam Speers of ATG Productions said, "Having worked with Dolly on both the new version of 9 to 5 in the West End and on DOLLY, I can say without hesitation that being in her orbit changes how you think about what one person can give to the world. What defines her is not only extraordinary talent, but a lifetime of conscious choices - to lead with kindness, to contribute meaningfully, and to give back in ways that have endured, all with inimitable style and great humor. After everything we learned during our world-premiere in Nashville, we're shaping the show and deepening the storytelling so that the Broadway production fully captures the spirit of this amazing woman. To be opening the show on Dolly's 81st birthday is not only a celebration of a milestone, but of a life shaped by generosity, courage, and purpose that, in this moment, feels not only uplifting and inspiring, but essential."

Fans who sign up at dollymusical.com and eligible Capital One cardholders, the official credit card partner of DOLLY: A True Original Musical, will have pre-sale access to tickets before the general public starting tomorrow, July 8 at 10 AM ET through Friday, July 10 at 9:59 AM ET or until they are sold out..

Fans who sign up on the show's website in advance will receive an email with a pre-sale code prior to the commencement of the pre-sale.

The promo code for the Capital One cardholder pre-sale is the first six digits of the customer's Capital One card. Cardholders must use an eligible Capital One Visa, Mastercard, or Discover credit or debit card to purchase pre-sale tickets during the Capital One cardholder pre-sale window. Excludes Capital One issued private label cards. Supplies are limited.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 10 at 10 AM ET at dollymusical.com with an initial ticket on sale through Sunday, November 21, 2027.

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