Morgan Wade Inks With Warner Records Nashville

(WMN) Morgan Wade has signed with Warner Records Nashville ahead of the release of her newest single, "Love's Insane," out this Friday. Penned 100% by Wade, the track is equal parts reflection and reality, mixing raw emotion and soul-baring lyricism with vivid imagery that transports listeners into the familiar heartbreak of losing a love worth saving.

Recently seen on the hit TV show Dutton Ranch, Wade continues to build momentum with her label signing. Much like her rough-around-the-edges on-screen character, Wade's music cuts to the core and doesn't shy away from hard truths, carving a lane that challenges country music conventions while staying firmly rooted in the genre's tradition of authentic storytelling. Wade's alternative approach to her craft has earned her a dedicated fan base, attracting both longtime country fans and a new generation of listeners.

Already established in her ability to blend compelling storytelling with gritty vocals, Wade announced the arrival of a bold new voice in country music with her 2021 breakthrough debut album, Reckless. The album's hit single "Wilder Days" reached No. 36 on U.S. country radio, introducing her to a wider audience of true-blue fans and skyrocketing her to critical acclaim. The album showcased her ability to balance arena-sized hooks with confessional lyrics - a signature style that quickly set Wade apart in Nashville and beyond.

Following the success of Reckless, Wade continued to prove herself as one of the genre's most compelling artists with the release of Psychopath, Obsessed, and The Party Is Over (recovered), further cementing her status as a must-listen singer-songwriter in the industry. Blending country, rock, and Americana influences, her music explores themes of addiction, mental health, resilience, and self-discovery with striking authenticity.

In partnership with Warner Records Nashville, Wade is primed to introduce more new music to her audience with her forthcoming and highly anticipated fifth studio album as she hits the road on tour this summer.

MORGAN WADE TOUR DATES

July 16 - Big Sky Country State Fair - Bozeman, MT

Aug 15 - Harvester Performance Center - Rocky Mount, VA

Aug 17 - Bottle & Cork - Dewey Beach, DE

Aug 18 - The Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ

Aug 20 - Iron Horse Music Hall - Northampton, MA

Aug 21 - 3S Artspace - Portsmouth, NH

Aug 22 - State Theatre - Portland, ME

Aug 23 - Higher Ground Ballroom - South Burlington, VT

Aug 26 - Empire Live - Albany, NY

Aug 28 - Musicfest Cafe - Bethlehem, PA

Aug 29 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Millvale, PA

Sep 3 - Weldon Mills Theatre - Roanoke Rapids, NC

Sep 4-Sep 6 - Snowshoe Mountain Resort (4848 Festival) - Snowshoe, WV

Sep 4 - Ballhooter Spring Break Festival - Snowshoe, WV

Sep 5 - Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana - Elizabeth, IN

Sep 9 - Castle Theatre - Bloomington, IL

Sep 10 - The Blue Note - Columbia, MO

Sep 11 - Cherokee Casino West Siloam Springs - West Siloam Springs, OK

Sep 12 - The Sovereign - St. Louis, MO

Sep 19 - House of Blue New Orleans - New Orleans, LA

Sep 20 - Soul Kitchen Music Hall - Mobile, AL

Sep 23 - Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. - Mills River, NC

Sep 24 - VBC Mars Music Hall p Huntsville, AL

Sep 25 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA

Sep 26 - FIVE - Jacksonville, FL

Oct 8 - Bowstring - Wilmington, NC

Oct 9 - Bowstring Brewery - Raleigh, NC

Oct 10 - The Jefferson Theatre - Charlottesville, VA

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