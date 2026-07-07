Theo Lawrence Goes Tarantino Style For 'I Wanna Know What's Going On'

(Warner) Texas-based, Paris-raised musician Theo Lawrence has shared his new song "I Wanna Know What's Going On" today, a haunting, cinematic '60s throwback that evokes the deep-cut selections of a Tarantino soundtrack.

Channeling both of his homes with timeless style and soul, Lawrence creates a world of intimate moments that reverberate with "a sincerity you rarely hear today" (Western AF) - ushering in a new era of French Riviera flourish at the American motor lodge pool.

"Intuition or paranoia? This one's about that creeping feeling of jealousy you can't quite explain," says Lawrence. "When you smell a rat, your gut tells you more than words ever could. I wanted the song to feel like a little spy tune, as if the narrator's working a case of his own."

2026 has already proven to be a breakthrough year for Lawrence, and later this evening he'll mark another major milestone with his Grand Ole Opry debut. Earlier this spring, Lawrence performed on national television for the first time - taking over CBS Saturday Morning with album singles "Lonely Too Long" and "Dear Pillow."

He's also in the midst of his biggest and most extensive American tour yet, playing 75+ dates this year with Alison Krauss & Union Station. Those shows will stretch through the summer and fall, including three nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and a hometown show at Austin's hallowed Moody Theater.

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