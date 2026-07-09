Dustin Lynch Releasing 'Setlist Staples - 10 No. 1's'

(BBR) For Dustin Lynch, some songs never leave the setlist. After more than a decade of chart-topping hits, sold-out shows and unforgettable moments shared with fans, Lynch is bringing together the songs that have become the foundation of his live show with Setlist Staples - 10 #1's, available everywhere August 28.

Inspired by the flow and energy of a Dustin Lynch concert, the 10-track collection features the songs fans know by heart and the moments they wait for night after night. From the carefree rush of "Hell of a Night" and "Seein' Red" to the singalong anthems "Small Town Boy," "Mind Reader" and "Thinking 'Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter)," Setlist Staples - 10 #1's captures the songs that have helped define one of Country music's most consistent hitmaking careers. As fans revisit the songs that built the show, Lynch continues writing new chapters with his current single "Easy To Love" climbing the Country radio charts.

"These are the songs that have stayed with me and the fans from the very beginning," shares Lynch. "No matter how much new music I make, these are the records that always find their way back into the show. They've become part of the soundtrack to so many memories over the years, and I love getting to relive those moments every night onstage."

Since first arriving on the Country music scene with his PLATINUM breakout debut single, "Cowboys and Angels," Lynch has built a career rooted in authenticity, connection and capturing life's best moments. Along the way, fans have embraced songs like "Where It's At," "Good Girl," "Ridin' Roads," "Stars Like Confetti" and "Chevrolet (feat. Jelly Roll)," helping propel the Tennessee native to 10 No. 1 singles, billions of global streams and a reputation as one of the format's most consistent hitmakers.

As Lynch continues expanding his reach from festival stages and arenas to nightlife venues and dance floors, the collection serves as both a look back at the moments that helped define his journey and a reminder that the story is still being written. Fans can catch these songs live at select festivals and headlining dates across the U.S. and Canada this summer and fall. More details on Lynch's forthcoming new studio album will be announced soon.

SETLIST STAPLES - 10 #1's TRACK LIST

Hell of a Night

Seein' Red

Thinking 'Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter)

Where It's At

Chevrolet (feat. Jelly Roll)

Ridin' Roads

Mind Reader

Good Girl

Stars Like Confetti

Small Town Boy

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