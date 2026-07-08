Futurebirds Announce Digital Release of Far Out Country II

(MPG) Last month, the Athens, GA-born Futurebirds released their first-ever double album Far Out Country via Dualtone Records. In a physical-first rollout, the full 18-song collection was released exclusively on vinyl, while just the first 9 songs that comprise Far Out Country I arrived on streaming services.

Today, the band announced that the second half of the album Far Out Country II will arrive digitally on September 4 and also released the album's first single, "Sober Somewhere."

About the song, Thomas Johnson explains: I wrote "Sober Somewhere" for my partner of 17 years. It's about being in love and what that means over the course of so much time. Some things get stronger, some things fade. Daily life changes dramatically, and the threat of the road is always looming to drop a bomb in an otherwise peaceful lagoon of love. More than anything it's a statement of commitment. "Despite all that we've been through, and all that we're sure to go through in the future, you can count on me being here for you and our family. To love and support, always."

The first verse celebrates the strange and amazing relationship we have. As in, I don't know how this works and I don't know of any other like it, but I don't think I could love you more. The second verse ruminates on the inevitability of growing apart, at least in some ways, over the course of such a long time, but being attentive and self-aware enough in those moments to reel each other back in and rediscover the fire that makes our love so special.

I actually wrote the bridge/outro years earlier than the rest of the song, but it's also about my partner. It's about wanting to be with her anywhere, doing anything, instead of being where I was at the time (in this case, a dive bar in Georgetown). It touches on the challenges of balancing two things I love immensely (my lover and my music), trying to give both the nurturing they need and deserve without draining myself completely or going insane.

Produced by GRAMMY-winning Brad Cook (Waxahatchee, MJ Lenderman), along with four songs produced by the band's own Tom Myers, the double album is split into two distinct worlds of Far Out Country I & II -a restless, sunlit day and a deeper, more interior night that blends psychedelic country-rock, indie, and something that feels less like a genre than a place. As Stereogum noted, Far Out Country "is both a title and a mission statement."

The album has received acclaim from BrooklynVegan, Flagpole, Relix, and critic Steven Hyden, who proclaimed, "A lot of bands now namecheck Drive-By Truckers as an aspirational model of endurance and credibility. But Futurebirds might be the one most worthy of the comparison." No Depression called the double album "a rich, fluff-less effort sure to become the quick soundtrack of summer (and beyond) for those willing to take the journey," while Glide Magazine praised the "ambitious double disc" and said, "Far Out Country I is nine spellbinding performances that employ detailed storytelling with charming narratives, while the band hones their unique blend of bold psych-Americana."

Tonight, Futurebirds will kick off the second leg of their nationwide album release tour in Kansas City, MO, with upcoming stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and more.

Far Out Country I Tracklist:

1) Sienna Life

2) Sleepless in the Cage

3) Marco Polo I

4) Nervous Ground

5) Ghost Moon

6) Fly On

7) Gsus Take the Wheel

8) Wishin'

9) Featherbed

Far Out Country II:

10) I'm Yr Mane

11) Sober Somewhere

12) Pretty Eyes

13) Far Out Country

14) Talk About the Band

15) Laugh in Your Sleep

16) Marco Polo II

17) All I Want

18) Long Time Gone

Futurebirds Tour Dates

07/08 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar

07/10 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre ^

07/11 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center ^

07/12 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen ^

07/14 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom ^

07/15 - San Diego, CA - Music Box ^

07/17 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom ^

07/18 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel ^

07/19 - Camino, CA - Delfino Farms ^

07/22 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern ^

07/23 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios ^

07/24 - Bend, OR - Volcanic Theatre Courtyard ^

07/25 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club Ballroom ^

07/28 - Teton Village, WY - Mangy Moose ^

07/30 - Lander, WY - Lander Presents: Summer Concert Series ^

07/31-08/01 - Livingston, MT - Pine Creek Lodge ^

08/20-21 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

09/02 - Nantucket, MA - The Muse

09/04 - Charlestown, RI - Rhythm & Roots Festival

09/06 - Portland, ME - Ghostland

09/15-19 - Nashville, TN - AMERICANAFEST

09/24-26 - Fort Desolation Festival

10/17 - Charlotte, NC - TD Amp Ballantyne +

10/18 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre +

11/14 - Wilmington, NC - B.A.D. Day Music & Arts Festival

^ support from Deloyd Elze

+ supporting Trampled By Turtles

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