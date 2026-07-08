Oklahoma Declares July 8, 2026 Toby Keith Day

(SHOCK INK) As accolades continue to roll in for the late Toby Keith, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared July 8, 2026, "Toby Keith Day" in the state. He presented the written proclamation to Keith's daughter Krystal Keith as part of Oklahoma Film and Music Day 2026 event in April at the state Capitol.

The day of celebration lands on what would have been the late superstar's 65th birthday. Paired with Independence Day, this hottest part of the year for Keith's music delivers another No 1. In the past week, Keith's original composition and smash hit, "Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American)," held the No. 1 position on the Apple Music and Spotify all-genre Top 100 charts.

In addition to Keith's music, his legacy of being a humanitarian continues to live on through The Toby Keith Foundation, that held the 22nd Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic. The two-day event was held last month, and raised more than $1.35 million, bringing the annual event's total funds raised to more than $21 million. The Toby Keith Foundation operates OK Kids Korral - a cost-free home for families with children receiving medical care. In his final interview, Toby Keith told a local reporter that OK Kids Korral "is my best gift I've ever given to the world."

Premiering during Memorial Day weekend, UMe released Keith's 35 Biggest Hits on vinyl for the first time. Originally issued as a two-CD set in 2008, the unprecedented three-LP version is available here:

The RIAA platinum certified collection has spent a total of 250 weeks on Billboard's all-genre Top 200 chart including five weeks in the Top 10, which is a chart landmark for the late superstar, singer songwriter.

Featured tracks on 35 Biggest Hits include the recently certified 5x-platinum "Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue (The Angry American)," which peaked at No. 25 on the all-genre Hot 100, and "Who's Your Daddy?" which peaked at No. 22. Both were multi-week No. 1s on the major country airplay charts. The collection opens with his debut smash "Should've Been A Cowboy" (1993) and runs through the 2006 chart-topper "A Little Too Late." Also among the 34 signature hits are "How Do You Like Me Now?!," "I Love This Bar" and "As Good As I Once Was," punctuated by the addition of then-new release "She's A Hottie."

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