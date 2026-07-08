Randy Travis Releasing First New Album Of Original Music In Over 18 Years

(117) Country music trailblazer and Warner Records Nashville artist Randy Travis announced his first album of original music in over 18 years during a visit to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis on Tuesday.

The Country Music Hall of Fame member gave a preview of the project to patients and their families on a mission of love, along with a special performance of Travis's hits by Alexandra Kay. The first single from the record, "Fish On," will be available on Friday, July 10 (pre-save here).

"Sharing the love of music for decades with listeners of all ages has been an honor of mine. I feel extremely blessed. Earlier this week, as we announced my new album and played some of the songs for the children and families at St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis, I was reminded of my reason for doing it. Gratitude and appreciation welled up as emotions I didn't expect when stories were shared about a particular song's impact on their lives. I hope these dusted-off songs from the vault touch folks the same old way," said Randy Travis with help from his wife, Mary.

Yesterday, after a tour of St. Jude Children's, Randy and Billboard-charting breakout country performer Alexandra Kay met with patients and families to celebrate the legacy of his music, hope for the future, and the spirit of perseverance. They previewed the recordings for the first time, and Alexandra performed Randy's No. 1 hits "Forever and Ever, Amen," "I Told You So," and "Deeper Than The Holler."

Kyle Lehning, Randy's longtime producer, assembled, remixed, and remastered a number of great songs from throughout their career together, one tear at a time. Often, in the hustle and bustle of the music business, a would-be hit song gets lost in the annals of history... usually, they don't get dug out for years after an artist passes. In this case, Randy has the unique opportunity to participate in the process of preparing these for release to his fans, who are as eager as ever to fall in love with new Randy Travis music.

2026 marks 40 years since Randy's debut multi-platinum album Storms Of Life. This Fall, he will wrap his More Life Tour, which has toured over 54 cities and 24 states; the tour has reconnected Randy with fans across the country. It has touched tens of thousands of music lovers in a deeply personal way, further cementing his legacy as a living legend in country music.

More Life Tour Dates:

Aug. 21 - Hiawassee, GA - Georgia Mountain Fall Festival - Anderson Music Hall

Sept. 23 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

Sept. 24 - Lansdowne, PA - Lansdowne Theater

Sept. 25 - Westbury, NY - Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

Sept. 26 - York, PA - Pullo Center

Sept. 27 - Albany, NY - The Egg Performing Arts Center

Oct. 1 - New London, CT - Garde Arts Center

Oct. 2 - Keene, NH - Colonial Theatre

Oct. 3 - Plymouth, MA - Plymouth Memorial Hall

Oct. 4 - Northampton, MA - Academy of Music Theatre

Oct. 14 - Austin, TX - The Long Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 15 - Dallas, TX - Longhorn Ballroom

Oct. 16 - Beaumont, TX - Jefferson Theatre

Oct. 22 - Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Hall

Oct. 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Popejoy Theatre

Oct. 24 - Pueblo, CO - Pueblo Memorial Hall

Nov. 6 - Oklahoma City, OK - Civic Center Music Hall

Nov. 7 - Topeka, KS - Topeka Performing Arts Center

Nov. 8 - Branson, MO - Clay Cooper Theatre

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