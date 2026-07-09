Eric Church and Epiphone Reveal the Hummingbird Dark

(Prime PR) Epiphone is proud to announce the Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Eric Church Hummingbird Dark, a special limited-edition signature acoustic-electric guitar modeled after Eric Church's beloved and extremely popular Gibson Hummingbird, released a decade ago.

Designed for artists who demand presence, projection, and personality, the Hummingbird Dark fuses iconic square-shoulder heritage with stage-forward aesthetics and modern performance detail. The Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Eric Church Hummingbird Dark is now available worldwide through authorized Epiphone dealers, at Gibson Garage locations, and worldwide at www.epiphone.com.

Eric Church is in the middle of a creative surge-already racking up sold-out shows this year with recent GRAMMY-nominated album Evangeline vs. The Machine, redefining what country music can be, with new music headlining shows at Red Rocks and Lake Tahoe on the horizon this summer, and a legacy that keeps growing as one of country music's most fearless voices. A longtime Gibson collaborator, Church now brings players the guitar that's been his trusted touring companion for more than two years: the new Epiphone Hummingbird Dark. More than a signature model, it's his sonic and visual calling card-built for musicians who need an instrument that can whisper in the verse, roar in the chorus, and command a room without ever losing its character.

"For me, a great guitar is about expression-finding something honest and putting it out into the world," says Eric Church. "We've been working on this Epiphone Hummingbird Dark, and it's been with me out on the road for the past two years, part of that journey every single night. It's where songs take shape, where ideas turn into something real. I'm excited for other players to get their hands on it and see where it leads them, because that's what this is all about-finding your voice and having the right partner to help you say it."

Finished in striking Cobra Burst, the Hummingbird Dark makes an immediate statement with darkened accents and an unmistakably moody presence under the stage lights-black binding framing the top and back in a sleek, shadowed outline, and a custom Hummingbird Dark pickguard that feels both timeless and decisively modern for a bold, arena-ready look. Beneath that visual edge is a guitar engineered for big, expressive tone that holds its own unplugged or amplified: a solid Sitka spruce top delivers clarity, crisp articulation, and dynamic headroom, while layered mahogany back and sides add warmth, punch, and a focused midrange that sits perfectly behind a vocal-an unmistakably story-driven voice that's full and resonant when you lean in, yet controlled and defined when the band rises around it.

For performers, comfort and control matter as much as sound, and this model delivers with a performer body depth that tapers from 4" to 3" at the neck joint. That design choice keeps the guitar substantial and resonant while improving ergonomics for long sets, seated songwriting sessions, and high-energy stage movement. A Rounded C mahogany neck profile supports relaxed fretting, hand posture, and smooth position shifts, helping the instrument feel immediately familiar whether you're strumming open chords or digging into higher-register lines.

Premium, player-first details finish the Hummingbird Dark with purpose and polish. The rosewood fingerboard features grey pearloid parallelogram inlays that reinforce the dark aesthetic, and a Graph Tech nut and saddle help deliver consistent intonation with a quick, articulate response. Nickel Grover tuners add reliable stability night after night, and the guitar arrives in a custom Epiphone Eric Church signature hardshell guitar case-built for real-world protection from studio sessions to load-in, travel days, and the next destination on the road.

To celebrate the release of Eric Church's Epiphone Hummingbird Dark, Gibson and Church's own Whiskey JYPSI introduce Tonewood, a limited-edition collaboration that brings together guitar craftsmanship and whiskey-making in an organic, innovative way. At its core is a bold reversal of tradition: instead of repurposing whiskey barrels for instruments, JYPSI partnered with Gibson to use maple tonewood offcuts from guitar construction-wood already selected for its resonance and character-reimagined for whiskey finishing.

Founded in Nashville by Church and Raj Alva, Whiskey JYPSI is rooted in a rebellious, outsider ethos-sourcing and blending distinct aged components into layered, expressive spirits. Working alongside award-winning whiskey maker and master blender Ari Sussman, the brand brings a deep commitment to craft and character. Developed alongside the guitar and guided by the same philosophy of material and artistry, Tonewood now extends that shared vision into whiskey.

"The wood is only wood until it arrives in a master's hands-that rule applies to distillers, luthiers, and songwriters," continues Church. "I'm excited to see what song this collaboration between world-class masters will write."

The release debuts with two maple-finished expressions. Tonewood: Vol. 1 (109 proof) is built from older whiskey stocks, including 20-year-old straight bourbon and 14-year-old whiskey from a bourbon mash bill, and uses toasted Gibson maple offcuts to deliver a deeper, more concentrated profile with mature oak, vanilla, toasted grain, warm baking spice, honey, polished hardwood, caramelized sugar, roasted nuts, seasoned oak, and a long, structured finish. The exclusive, limited release arrives in a custom Gibson case inspired by Gibson's classic hardshell guitar cases, complete with a co-branded Gibson guitar strap and two Whiskey JYPSI glasses. The second debut, Tonewood: The Collective (103 proof), offers a lighter, more lifted expression, with vanilla, graham cracker, light caramel, toasted grain, and a clean finish that fades to gentle smoke. Together, they create a sensory bridge between sound and taste, showing how maple tonewood can help shape two distinct whiskey expressions through differences in age, proof, and structure. The Collective will arrive in a Hummingbird-inspired design for display or gifting.

The Whiskey JYPSI x Gibson Tonewood collaboration also carries a strong sense of purpose and collectability. Tonewood: Vol. 1 will be available in an extremely limited direct-to-consumer release at www.whiskeyjypsi.com/pages/gibson for $799, and Tonewood: The Collective will launch direct-to-consumer before expanding in limited quantities to select retail partners across the U.S. at a suggested price of $199. A portion of proceeds from every bottle will benefit Gibson Gives-the iconic brand's philanthropic foundation, supporting nonprofits across music education, health and wellness, and uplifting lives worldwide.

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