Hear Randy Travis' New Single 'Fish On'

(117) One of country music's most influential voices, Randy Travis, releases his highly anticipated new single, "Fish On," today! This original recording is the first off his upcoming album; it brings Randy's unmistakable and timeless voice back from the vault.

We're going ocean to ocean and all points in between / Headin' for some waters few have ever seen / Rivers, lakes, streams, or bays, get ready set, we're gone / Any place we can find to wet a line is a good time / Fish on

Originally written by Randy Travis and Ron Avis, "Fish On" brings his multi-generational, genre-defying, neo-traditional sound back to listeners, singing about his longtime love of fishing. This back-porch toe-tapping country song is perfect for a summer day and is rooted in nostalgia that will continue to bring fans back.

Kyle Lehning, his longtime producer, uncovered the track after years of it being locked away in the vault. He assembled, remixed, and remastered it to give the world more original Randy Travis music. This boot scootin' track brings back the GRAMMY-winning voice that the world fell in love with, continues to grow Randy's incomparable catalog, and showcases that his music endures the test of time.

"I wrote this song with my longtime bus driver and dear friend Ron Avis, and it's incredibly special to me that it's been found in the archives. Having my longtime producer, Kyle Lehning, do what he does best has made bringing it back to life even more meaningful. I've always loved fishing and country music, and being able to share this song so many years later means a great deal to me. There's just no getting over the joy of sharing music with the people who've supported me through the years. It's been an honor to share the love of country music with listeners of all ages for so many decades, and I feel truly blessed," said Randy Travis, with help from his wife, Mary.

2026 marks 40 years since Randy's debut multi-platinum album, Storms Of Life. This Fall, he will wrap his More Life Tour, which has toured over 54 cities and 24 states; the tour has reconnected Randy with fans across the country. It has touched tens of thousands of music lovers in a deeply personal way, further cementing his legacy as a living legend in country music.

More Life Tour Dates:

Aug. 21 - Hiawassee, GA - Georgia Mountain Fall Festival - Anderson Music Hall

Sept. 23 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

Sept. 24 - Lansdowne, PA - Lansdowne Theater

Sept. 25 - Westbury, NY - Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

Sept. 26 - York, PA - Pullo Center

Sept. 27 - Albany, NY - The Egg Performing Arts Center

Oct. 1 - New London, CT - Garde Arts Center

Oct. 2 - Keene, NH - Colonial Theatre

Oct. 3 - Plymouth, MA - Plymouth Memorial Hall

Oct. 4 - Northampton, MA - Academy of Music Theatre

Oct. 14 - Austin, TX - The Long Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 15 - Dallas, TX - Longhorn Ballroom

Oct. 16 - Beaumont, TX - Jefferson Theatre

Oct. 22 - Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Hall

Oct. 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Popejoy Theatre

Oct. 24 - Pueblo, CO - Pueblo Memorial Hall

Nov. 6 - Oklahoma City, OK - Civic Center Music Hall

Nov. 7 - Topeka, KS - Topeka Performing Arts Center

Nov. 8 - Branson, MO - Clay Cooper Theatre

Related Stories

Randy Travis Releasing First New Album Of Original Music In Over 18 Years

Randy Travis Cuts The Ribbon As The Nashville Palace Reveals The Randy Travis Room

Randy Travis To Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of 'Storms Of Life' At CMA Fest

Randy Travis Announces The Final Dates Of The More Life Tour

News > Randy Travis