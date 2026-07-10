Hear Wyatt Flores' 'Scared Of Heights'

(Island Records) Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Wyatt Flores shares the title track of his highly anticipated new album, Scared of Heights, today, Friday, July 10th.

"Each single shared pieces of what this album means," shares Flores. "'Scared of Heights' is the glue that connects it all. It's about the fear of losing and failure. Throughout the album, I tell stories of success and failure. At the center of it is my fear. I'm scared to win, because it means I might lose it once I do. I'm scared to try, because I might fail. Whether it's in love, career, or family, I'm not scared to try things, but my real challenge is dealing with my fears that trying will fail. So are you scared of heights, or are you scared of falling?"

Produced by Charlie Handsome (Post Malone, Morgan Wallen), Jacob "JKash" Hindlin (Dua Lipa) and Gian Stone (Maroon 5), Scared of Heights arrives July 31 via Island Records/MCA and is Flores' first project since partnering with MCA (pre-order/pre-save HERE). The 13-track album marks a new chapter for Flores, pairing early 2000s pop and rock with the vulnerable songwriting that has established him as "one of the genre's most conspicuous new voices" (Billboard). Throughout the record, Flores offers an unfiltered look at his life over the past few years, reflecting on what it means to face darkness head-on in order to find moments of peace.

Ahead of the release, Flores has unveiled three additional album tracks: "Half The Man," "Drive All Night" and "Runnin' On E," the latter of which Billboard praises, "Those self-aware lyrics are paired with breezy melody and a gently rollicking rhythm, making this feel like a freewheeling summertime favorite." Flores is also featured on Carter Faith's new single, "Nothin' Better To Do," which led All Country News to declare, "the collaboration further cements his place among country music's most exciting young voices." The release follows a string of high-profile collaborations, including Charles Wesley Godwin's "Hey There Son" and Diplo's "Saving This Bottle."

An electric live performer, Flores will continue to tour through the fall with his extensive "Drive All Night Tour," which includes stops at Nashville's The Truth, Albany's Empire Live and Pittsburgh's Citizen Live at The Wylie, among others. In addition to the headline dates, Flores will join The Red Clay Strays, Koe Wetzel and Teddy Swims for select dates this year. See below for complete itinerary.

The upcoming performances follow recent shows with George Strait and Cody Johnson, as well as standout sets Bonnaroo and Stagecoach, where he was joined by The Fray's former frontman Isaac Slade for an "incredible" (Country Chord) performance of "How To Save A Life."

Related Stories

Charles Wesley Godwin And Wyatt Flores Team Up With 'Hey There Son'

Little Big Town, Wyatt Flores and More Rock Live From Skydeck Event

Watch Wyatt Flores' 'Half The Man' Video

Wyatt Flores Announces New Album 'Scared of Heights'

News > Wyatt Flores